Match summary
ICC Men's Champions Trophy
Rawalpindi
New Zealand need 237 runs to win from 49.0 overs with 9 wickets remaining.
Summary
Over 1: 0 runs. Bowler: Taskin Ahmed. New Zealand: 0/1 (rr 0.0)
OUT! Taskin Ahmed to Will Young. In swinger length ball, off stump on the front foot driving for no run. Will Young Bowled for 0.
Taskin Ahmed to Will Young. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Najmul Hossain Shanto
Taskin Ahmed to Will Young. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Taskin Ahmed
Taskin Ahmed to Will Young. Away swinger back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered for no run
Taskin Ahmed to Will Young. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Taskin Ahmed
Taskin Ahmed to Will Young. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Taskin Ahmed
Summary
Over 50: 2 runs. Bowler: Kyle Jamieson. Bangladesh: 236/9 (rr 4.72)
Kyle Jamieson to Nahid Rana. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the front foot slogged for no run
Kyle Jamieson to Nahid Rana. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled for no run
Kyle Jamieson to Nahid Rana. No movement back of a length, off stump no foot movement pulled for no run
Kyle Jamieson to Nahid Rana. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged for no run
OUT! Kyle Jamieson to Taskin Ahmed. Leg cutter back of a length, off stump no foot movement pulled mis-timed to long off for no run, caught by Devon Conway. Taskin Ahmed Caught for 10.
Wide. Kyle Jamieson to Taskin Ahmed. No movement length ball, down leg no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 wides
Kyle Jamieson to Mustafizur Rahman. No movement back of a length, leg stump no foot movement pulled for 1 run
Summary
Over 49: 3 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. Bangladesh: 234/8 (rr 4.78)
Matt Henry to Mustafizur Rahman. No movement half volley, middle stump no foot movement slogged to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Michael Bracewell
Matt Henry to Mustafizur Rahman. No movement length ball, off stump no foot movement driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Matt Henry to Taskin Ahmed. Slower ball back of a length, outside off down the pitch cut to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Matt Henry to Mustafizur Rahman. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement driving to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Matt Henry to Mustafizur Rahman. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Mitchell Santner
OUT! Matt Henry to Taskin Ahmed. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled for no run. Jaker Ali Run Out for 45.
Summary
Over 48: 8 runs. Bowler: Kyle Jamieson. Bangladesh: 231/7 (rr 4.81)
Kyle Jamieson to Taskin Ahmed. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump no foot movement pulled mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell Santner
Kyle Jamieson to Taskin Ahmed. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled to bowler for no run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Kyle Jamieson to Jaker Ali. No movement yorker, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Devon Conway
Kyle Jamieson to Jaker Ali. Slower ball full toss, outside off no foot movement driving mis-timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Mitchell Santner
Kyle Jamieson to Taskin Ahmed. Off cutter half volley, wide outside off no foot movement cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Michael Bracewell
Kyle Jamieson to Jaker Ali. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement cut mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Summary
Over 47: 10 runs. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. Bangladesh: 223/7 (rr 4.74)
Will O'Rourke to Taskin Ahmed. Off cutter back of a length, leg stump no foot movement pulled for no run
Will O'Rourke to Taskin Ahmed. No movement back of a length, down leg no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Will O'Rourke to Taskin Ahmed. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulled for no run
FOUR! Will O'Rourke to Taskin Ahmed. No movement back of a length, off stump no foot movement slogged mis-timed for 4 runs
Will O'Rourke to Taskin Ahmed. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut for no run
Will O'Rourke to Jaker Ali. Slower ball back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Devon Conway
Wide. Will O'Rourke to Jaker Ali. Reverse in swinger yorker, down leg on the back foot glancing for 5 wides
Summary
Over 46: 11 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. Bangladesh: 213/7 (rr 4.63)
Matt Henry to Jaker Ali. Off cutter short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
SIX! Matt Henry to Jaker Ali. Off cutter back of a length, outside off no foot movement pulled well timed for 6 runs
Matt Henry to Jaker Ali. No movement back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot pulled to bowler for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
Matt Henry to Taskin Ahmed. Seam in length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Devon Conway
Matt Henry to Jaker Ali. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Matt Henry to Jaker Ali. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off no foot movement pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Will Young
Summary
Over 45: 0 runs. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. Bangladesh: 202/7 (rr 4.49)
Will O'Rourke to Taskin Ahmed. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Will O'Rourke to Taskin Ahmed. Slower ball short, middle stump no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Will O'Rourke to Taskin Ahmed. Seam in length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Will O'Rourke to Taskin Ahmed. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Will O'Rourke to Taskin Ahmed. Seam away back of a length, outside off on the back foot fended for no run
Will O'Rourke to Taskin Ahmed. Seam away back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Summary
Over 44: 6 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. Bangladesh: 202/7 (rr 4.59)
Matt Henry to Jaker Ali. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed to short mid wicket for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
FOUR! Matt Henry to Jaker Ali. No movement back of a length, wide outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep extra cover for 4 runs, misfielded by Rachin Ravindra
Matt Henry to Jaker Ali. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Mitchell Santner
Wide. Matt Henry to Taskin Ahmed. Leg cutter length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing to fine leg for 2 wides, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Matt Henry to Taskin Ahmed. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Michael Bracewell
Matt Henry to Taskin Ahmed. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot worked to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Michael Bracewell
OUT! Matt Henry to Rishad Hossain. Slower ball back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep extra cover for no run, caught by Mitchell Santner. Rishad Hossain Caught for 26.
Summary
Over 43: 3 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Santner. Bangladesh: 196/6 (rr 4.56)
Mitchell Santner to Jaker Ali. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed for no run
Mitchell Santner to Jaker Ali. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to short fine leg for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
Mitchell Santner to Rishad Hossain. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, wide outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Mitchell Santner to Jaker Ali. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, middle stump on the front foot sweep mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Michael Bracewell
Mitchell Santner to Rishad Hossain. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, wide outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Mitchell Santner to Rishad Hossain. Arm ball length ball, middle stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Summary
Over 42: 9 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. Bangladesh: 193/6 (rr 4.6)
Matt Henry to Rishad Hossain. No movement back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Matt Henry to Rishad Hossain. No movement full toss, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Mitchell Santner
FOUR! Matt Henry to Rishad Hossain. No movement short, outside off on the back foot upper cutted well timed for 4 runs
Matt Henry to Rishad Hossain. No movement short, off stump down the pitch cut mis-timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Matt Henry to Jaker Ali. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Matt Henry to Rishad Hossain. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot steered mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Summary
Over 41: 12 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Santner. Bangladesh: 184/6 (rr 4.49)
Mitchell Santner to Jaker Ali. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner to Rishad Hossain. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, outside off no foot movement slog-sweep mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Mitchell Santner to Rishad Hossain. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, wide outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Devon Conway
SIX! Mitchell Santner to Rishad Hossain. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot slog-sweep well timed for 6 runs
Mitchell Santner to Jaker Ali. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Mitchell Santner to Jaker Ali. Arm ball length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Matt Henry
Summary
Over 40: 7 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. Bangladesh: 172/6 (rr 4.3)
FOUR! Matt Henry to Rishad Hossain. No movement half volley, outside off no foot movement driving well timed for 4 runs
Matt Henry to Rishad Hossain. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot pushed to backward point for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Matt Henry to Rishad Hossain. No movement length ball, wide outside off down the pitch driving for no run
Matt Henry to Rishad Hossain. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
Matt Henry to Rishad Hossain. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Will O'Rourke
Matt Henry to Jaker Ali. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Summary
Over 39: 0 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Santner. Bangladesh: 165/6 (rr 4.23)
Mitchell Santner to Rishad Hossain. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Mitchell Santner to Rishad Hossain. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to backward square leg for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
Mitchell Santner to Rishad Hossain. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Mitchell Santner to Rishad Hossain. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Mitchell Santner to Rishad Hossain. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, wide outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Mitchell Santner to Rishad Hossain. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mitchell Santner
Summary
Over 38: 2 runs. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. Bangladesh: 165/6 (rr 4.34)
Will O'Rourke to Jaker Ali. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed for no run
Will O'Rourke to Jaker Ali. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Will Young
Will O'Rourke to Rishad Hossain. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Wide. Will O'Rourke to Rishad Hossain. No movement back of a length, wide outside off no foot movement no shotted left alone through for 1 wides
Will O'Rourke to Rishad Hossain. No movement yorker, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
OUT! Will O'Rourke to Najmul Hossain Shanto. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled to mid off for no run, caught by Michael Bracewell. Najmul Hossain Shanto Caught for 77.
Will O'Rourke to Najmul Hossain Shanto. No movement length ball, wide outside off on the back foot cut for no run
Summary
Over 37: 7 runs. Bowler: Glenn Phillips. Bangladesh: 163/5 (rr 4.41)
Glenn Phillips to Jaker Ali. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to backward square leg for no run, fielded by Michael Bracewell
FOUR! Glenn Phillips to Jaker Ali. Off break half volley, outside off down the pitch driving well timed for 4 runs
Glenn Phillips to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, leg stump on the front foot sweep to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Glenn Phillips to Jaker Ali. Off break back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Glenn Phillips to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Glenn Phillips to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break half volley, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Devon Conway
Summary
Over 36: 7 runs. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. Bangladesh: 156/5 (rr 4.33)
Will O'Rourke to Jaker Ali. No movement back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot cut for no run
Will O'Rourke to Najmul Hossain Shanto. No movement short, off stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Will O'Rourke to Najmul Hossain Shanto. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Michael Bracewell
Will O'Rourke to Najmul Hossain Shanto. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
FOUR! Will O'Rourke to Najmul Hossain Shanto. No movement half volley, off stump on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Will O'Rourke to Najmul Hossain Shanto. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Kyle Jamieson