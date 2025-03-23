 Skip to content

Tata Indian Premier League

Chennai

Chennai Super Kings Yet to bat. Mumbai Indians are batting, 150 for 9, from 19.3 overs.

Mumbai Indians are 150 for 9 with 0.3 overs remaining.

Over 20: 9 runs. Bowler: Nathan Ellis. Mumbai Indians: 150/9 (rr 7.69)
Nathan Ellis to Deepak Chahar. 1 run
SIX! Nathan Ellis to Deepak Chahar. 6 runs
Nathan Ellis to Deepak Chahar. 2 runs

Over 19: 13 runs. Bowler: Khaleel Ahmed. Mumbai Indians: 141/9 (rr 7.42)
OUT! Khaleel Ahmed to Trent Boult. No run
Khaleel Ahmed to Deepak Chahar. 1 run
Khaleel Ahmed to Trent Boult. 1 run
Khaleel Ahmed to Deepak Chahar. 1 run
SIX! Khaleel Ahmed to Deepak Chahar. 6 runs
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Deepak Chahar. 4 runs

Over 18: 8 runs. Bowler: Nathan Ellis. Mumbai Indians: 128/8 (rr 7.11)
OUT! Nathan Ellis to Mitchell Santner. No run
Nathan Ellis to Deepak Chahar. 1 leg byes
Nathan Ellis to Deepak Chahar. 2 runs
Nathan Ellis to Mitchell Santner. 1 run
Nathan Ellis to Mitchell Santner. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Nathan Ellis
FOUR! Nathan Ellis to Mitchell Santner. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs

Over 17: 2 runs. Bowler: Noor Ahmad. Mumbai Indians: 120/7 (rr 7.06)
Noor Ahmad to Deepak Chahar. Googly half volley, middle stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad to Deepak Chahar. Googly half volley, off stump on the front foot pushed for no run
Noor Ahmad to Mitchell Santner. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Sam Curran
Noor Ahmad to Deepak Chahar. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushed mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Noor Ahmad to Deepak Chahar. Googly half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ruturaj Gaikwad
OUT! Noor Ahmad to Naman Dhir. Googly yorker, down leg on the front foot sweep for no run. Naman Dhir Bowled for 17.

Over 16: 8 runs. Bowler: Nathan Ellis. Mumbai Indians: 118/6 (rr 7.38)
Nathan Ellis to Naman Dhir. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run
Nathan Ellis to Mitchell Santner. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for 1 run, run saved by Nathan Ellis
Wide. Nathan Ellis to Mitchell Santner. Off cutter short, outside off on the back foot leaving left alone through for 1 wides
Nathan Ellis to Mitchell Santner. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ruturaj Gaikwad
Nathan Ellis to Naman Dhir. Slower ball length ball, outside off on the front foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Nathan Ellis to Naman Dhir. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Noor Ahmad
Nathan Ellis to Naman Dhir. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, run saved by Ravichandran Ashwin

Over 15: 10 runs. Bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin. Mumbai Indians: 110/6 (rr 7.33)
Ravichandran Ashwin to Naman Dhir. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Naman Dhir. Off break length ball, outside off no foot movement driving well timed for 4 runs
Ravichandran Ashwin to Mitchell Santner. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Ravichandran Ashwin to Naman Dhir. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run
Ravichandran Ashwin to Naman Dhir. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Sam Curran
Ravichandran Ashwin to Mitchell Santner. Off break back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra Jadeja

Over 14: 4 runs. Bowler: Ravindra Jadeja. Mumbai Indians: 100/6 (rr 7.14)
Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Santner. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Ravindra Jadeja to Naman Dhir. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Santner. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sam Curran
Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Santner. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Santner. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja to Naman Dhir. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Ellis

Over 13: 4 runs. Bowler: Noor Ahmad. Mumbai Indians: 96/6 (rr 7.38)
OUT! Noor Ahmad to Tilak Varma. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run. Tilak Varma Leg Before Wicket for 31.
Noor Ahmad to Naman Dhir. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sam Curran
OUT! Noor Ahmad to Robin Minz. Left-arm unorthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for no run, caught by Ravindra Jadeja. Robin Minz Caught for 3.
Noor Ahmad to Robin Minz. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog-sweep for no run
Noor Ahmad to Tilak Varma. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra Jadeja
Noor Ahmad to Robin Minz. Left-arm unorthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Wide. Noor Ahmad to Robin Minz. Googly length ball, leg stump on the front foot slog-sweep for 1 wides

Over 12: 1 run. Bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin. Mumbai Indians: 92/4 (rr 7.67)
Ravichandran Ashwin to Tilak Varma. Off break half volley, leg stump on the front foot sweep mis-timed to short fine leg for no run, run out attempt: direct hit but safe by Sam Curran
Ravichandran Ashwin to Tilak Varma. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ravichandran Ashwin to Robin Minz. Off break length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Ravichandran Ashwin to Robin Minz. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin to Robin Minz. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ravichandran Ashwin to Robin Minz. Off break half volley, leg stump on the front foot sweep for no run

Over 11: 9 runs. Bowler: Noor Ahmad. Mumbai Indians: 91/4 (rr 8.27)
Noor Ahmad to Tilak Varma. Left-arm unorthodox stock half volley, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Wide. Noor Ahmad to Tilak Varma. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, leg stump on the back foot glancing for 1 wides
Noor Ahmad to Robin Minz. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Noor Ahmad to Robin Minz. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
OUT! Noor Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav. Googly length ball, off stump down the pitch driving for no run. Suryakumar Yadav Stumped for 29.
Noor Ahmad to Tilak Varma. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shivam Dube
Noor Ahmad to Tilak Varma. Left-arm unorthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot driving for 4 byes

Over 10: 6 runs. Bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin. Mumbai Indians: 82/3 (rr 8.2)
Ravichandran Ashwin to Tilak Varma. Off break half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Ravichandran Ashwin to Suryakumar Yadav. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for 1 run, dropped by Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin to Tilak Varma. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Ravichandran Ashwin to Suryakumar Yadav. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweep well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Noor Ahmad
Ravichandran Ashwin to Tilak Varma. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Deepak Hooda
Ravichandran Ashwin to Suryakumar Yadav. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot worked mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra

Over 9: 10 runs. Bowler: Ravindra Jadeja. Mumbai Indians: 76/3 (rr 8.44)
Ravindra Jadeja to Suryakumar Yadav. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Sam Curran
Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulled well timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shivam Dube
Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, middle stump no foot movement driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ruturaj Gaikwad
SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot slog-sweep well timed for 6 runs

Over 8: 7 runs. Bowler: Noor Ahmad. Mumbai Indians: 66/3 (rr 8.25)
Noor Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Nathan Ellis
Noor Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, leg stump down the pitch flick mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run saved by Shivam Dube
Noor Ahmad to Tilak Varma. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra Jadeja
Noor Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweep mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khaleel Ahmed
Noor Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Ravindra Jadeja
Noor Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Ravindra Jadeja
Wide. Noor Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav. Googly length ball, outside off on the front foot leaving left alone through for 1 wides

Over 7: 7 runs. Bowler: Ravindra Jadeja. Mumbai Indians: 59/3 (rr 8.43)
Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Ravindra Jadeja
SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
Ravindra Jadeja to Tilak Varma. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Deepak Hooda
Ravindra Jadeja to Suryakumar Yadav. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Ravindra Jadeja to Suryakumar Yadav. Left-arm orthodox stock yorker, down leg on the front foot flick to bowler for no run, fielded by Ravindra Jadeja

Over 6: 8 runs. Bowler: Khaleel Ahmed. Mumbai Indians: 52/3 (rr 8.67)
FREE HIT. Khaleel Ahmed to Tilak Varma. No movement short, outside off on the back foot hook for no run
No ball. Khaleel Ahmed to Tilak Varma. Seam away length ball, wide outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 runs
Khaleel Ahmed to Tilak Varma. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Khaleel Ahmed to Suryakumar Yadav. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot dropped mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Deepak Hooda
SIX! Khaleel Ahmed to Suryakumar Yadav. No movement half volley, down leg on the front foot flick well timed for 6 runs
Khaleel Ahmed to Suryakumar Yadav. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Ravichandran Ashwin
Khaleel Ahmed to Suryakumar Yadav. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Ruturaj Gaikwad

Over 5: 14 runs. Bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin. Mumbai Indians: 44/3 (rr 8.8)
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Tilak Varma. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweep well timed for 4 runs
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Tilak Varma. Off break half volley, wide outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed for 4 runs
OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Jacks. Carrom ball length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, caught by Shivam Dube. Will Jacks Caught for 11.
Ravichandran Ashwin to Suryakumar Yadav. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra Jadeja
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Suryakumar Yadav. Off break length ball, off stump no foot movement driving well timed for 4 runs
Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Jacks. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra Jadeja

Over 4: 9 runs. Bowler: Nathan Ellis. Mumbai Indians: 30/2 (rr 7.5)
Nathan Ellis to Suryakumar Yadav. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Nathan Ellis
FOUR! Nathan Ellis to Suryakumar Yadav. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs