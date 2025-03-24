Match summary
Tata Indian Premier League
Visakhapatnam
Delhi Capitals need 167 runs to win from 15.3 overs with 7 wickets remaining.
Over 5: 11 runs. Bowler: Shardul Thakur. Delhi Capitals: 43/3 (rr 9.56)
SIX! Shardul Thakur to Faf du Plessis. 6 runs
Shardul Thakur to Axar Patel. 1 run
FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Axar Patel. 4 runs
Over 4: 15 runs. Bowler: Manimaran Siddharth. Delhi Capitals: 32/3 (rr 8.0)
FOUR! Manimaran Siddharth to Faf du Plessis. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed for 4 runs
FOUR! Manimaran Siddharth to Faf du Plessis. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Manimaran Siddharth to Faf du Plessis. Arm ball length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked to backward point for no run, fielded by Ayush Badoni
Manimaran Siddharth to Faf du Plessis. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off no foot movement cut mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ravi Bishnoi
Manimaran Siddharth to Axar Patel. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, off stump no foot movement slogged mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nicholas Pooran
SIX! Manimaran Siddharth to Axar Patel. Arm ball half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
Over 3: 9 runs. Bowler: Digvesh Singh Rathi. Delhi Capitals: 17/3 (rr 5.67)
Digvesh Singh Rathi to Faf du Plessis. Googly length ball, middle stump no foot movement worked for no run
FOUR! Digvesh Singh Rathi to Faf du Plessis. Googly back of a length, outside off on the back foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Digvesh Singh Rathi to Axar Patel. Googly short, down leg on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shardul Thakur
FOUR! Digvesh Singh Rathi to Axar Patel. Googly half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Digvesh Singh Rathi to Axar Patel. Googly length ball, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Digvesh Singh Rathi
Digvesh Singh Rathi to Axar Patel. Googly length ball, down leg on the back foot worked mis-timed to short fine leg for no run, fielded by Prince Yadav
Over 2: 2 runs. Bowler: Manimaran Siddharth. Delhi Capitals: 8/3 (rr 4.0)
Manimaran Siddharth to Faf du Plessis. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by David Miller
Manimaran Siddharth to Axar Patel. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ravi Bishnoi
OUT! Manimaran Siddharth to Sameer Rizvi. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed for no run. Sameer Rizvi Caught for 4.
Manimaran Siddharth to Sameer Rizvi. Arm ball length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ravi Bishnoi
Manimaran Siddharth to Sameer Rizvi. Arm ball half volley, outside off on the back foot cut for no run
Manimaran Siddharth to Faf du Plessis. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Aiden Markram
Over 1: 6 runs. Bowler: Shardul Thakur. Delhi Capitals: 6/2 (rr 6.0)
FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Sameer Rizvi. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
OUT! Shardul Thakur to Abishek Porel. Seam away length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, caught by Nicholas Pooran. Abishek Porel Caught for 0.
Shardul Thakur to Abishek Porel. In swinger yorker, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run
OUT! Shardul Thakur to Jake Fraser-McGurk. Away swinger half volley, outside off on the front foot slogged mis-timed to long off for no run, caught by Ayush Badoni. Jake Fraser-McGurk Caught for 1.
Shardul Thakur to Faf du Plessis. Away swinger half volley, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Nicholas Pooran
Shardul Thakur to Jake Fraser-McGurk. Away swinger half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ayush Badoni
Over 20: 15 runs. Bowler: Mohit Sharma. Lucknow Super Giants: 209/8 (rr 10.45)
SIX! Mohit Sharma to David Miller. Slower ball short, leg stump on the back foot pulled well timed for 6 runs
SIX! Mohit Sharma to David Miller. Slower ball short, down leg on the back foot pulled well timed for 6 runs
Mohit Sharma to David Miller. Off cutter short, leg stump on the front foot pulled for no run
Mohit Sharma to David Miller. Off cutter short, leg stump on the front foot pulled mis-timed to extra cover for no run
Mohit Sharma to David Miller. Slower ball length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged mis-timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Faf du Plessis
Wide. Mohit Sharma to David Miller. Slower ball short, middle stump on the back foot pulled for 1 wides
Mohit Sharma to David Miller. Slower ball length ball, wide outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Over 19: 6 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Starc. Lucknow Super Giants: 194/8 (rr 10.21)
OUT! Mitchell Starc to Ravi Bishnoi. No movement yorker, off stump no foot movement cut for no run. Ravi Bishnoi Bowled for 0.
Mitchell Starc to Ravi Bishnoi. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
OUT! Mitchell Starc to Shahbaz Ahmed. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled to backward square leg for no run. Shahbaz Ahmed Caught for 9.
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Shahbaz Ahmed. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement slogged mis-timed for 4 runs
Mitchell Starc to David Miller. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jake Fraser-McGurk
Mitchell Starc to Shahbaz Ahmed. No movement yorker, down leg on the back foot flick well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kuldeep Yadav
Over 18: 10 runs. Bowler: Mohit Sharma. Lucknow Super Giants: 188/6 (rr 10.44)
Mohit Sharma to David Miller. Slower ball short, leg stump on the back foot pulled for no run
Mohit Sharma to Shahbaz Ahmed. Slower ball short, leg stump on the back foot cut to backward point for 1 run
FREE HIT. Mohit Sharma to David Miller. Slower ball short, down leg on the back foot pulled well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jake Fraser-McGurk
No ball. Mohit Sharma to David Miller. No movement beamer, outside off on the back foot cut for 5 runs
Mohit Sharma to Shahbaz Ahmed. Slower ball length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to backward point for 1 run
Mohit Sharma to David Miller. No movement short, down leg on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jake Fraser-McGurk
Mohit Sharma to Shahbaz Ahmed. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushed well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Sameer Rizvi
Over 17: 2 runs. Bowler: Kuldeep Yadav. Lucknow Super Giants: 178/6 (rr 10.47)
Kuldeep Yadav to Shahbaz Ahmed. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav to Shahbaz Ahmed. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing to short fine leg for no run, fielded by Mohit Sharma
OUT! Kuldeep Yadav to Shardul Thakur. Googly half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, run out with throw by Axar Patel. Shardul Thakur Run Out for 0.
Kuldeep Yadav to Shardul Thakur. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot sweep mis-timed for no run
OUT! Kuldeep Yadav to Ayush Badoni. Googly length ball, outside off down the pitch slogged mis-timed to long on for no run, caught by Tristan Stubbs. Ayush Badoni Caught for 4.
Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, down leg on the front foot flick to backward point for 1 leg byes
Over 16: 6 runs. Bowler: Axar Patel. Lucknow Super Giants: 176/4 (rr 11.0)
Axar Patel to David Miller. Arm ball length ball, down leg on the back foot flick mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vipraj Nigam
Axar Patel to Ayush Badoni. Arm ball length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sameer Rizvi
Axar Patel to David Miller. Arm ball length ball, middle stump on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Sameer Rizvi
Axar Patel to Ayush Badoni. Arm ball length ball, off stump down the pitch pushed mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run
Axar Patel to David Miller. Arm ball length ball, down leg on the front foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run
Axar Patel to Ayush Badoni. Arm ball length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to point for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Over 15: 8 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Starc. Lucknow Super Giants: 170/4 (rr 11.33)
Mitchell Starc to Ayush Badoni. No movement full toss, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sameer Rizvi
OUT! Mitchell Starc to Nicholas Pooran. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged for no run. Nicholas Pooran Bowled for 75.
Mitchell Starc to David Miller. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Tristan Stubbs
Mitchell Starc to Nicholas Pooran. No movement short, outside off on the back foot hook well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, run saved by Mukesh Kumar
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Nicholas Pooran. No movement full toss, outside off on the front foot scoopped well timed for 4 runs
Mitchell Starc to David Miller. No movement back of a length, wide outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Vipraj Nigam
Over 14: 1 run. Bowler: Kuldeep Yadav. Lucknow Super Giants: 162/3 (rr 11.57)
Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Googly length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Mukesh Kumar
OUT! Kuldeep Yadav to Rishabh Pant. Left-arm unorthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for no run, caught by Faf du Plessis. Rishabh Pant Caught for 0.
Kuldeep Yadav to Rishabh Pant. Left-arm unorthodox stock half volley, down leg on the front foot sweep mis-timed to short fine leg for no run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Kuldeep Yadav to Rishabh Pant. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot reverse sweep for no run
Kuldeep Yadav to Rishabh Pant. Googly length ball, wide outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Over 13: 28 runs. Bowler: Tristan Stubbs. Lucknow Super Giants: 161/2 (rr 12.38)
FOUR! Tristan Stubbs to Nicholas Pooran. Off break half volley, leg stump on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
SIX! Tristan Stubbs to Nicholas Pooran. Off break half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
SIX! Tristan Stubbs to Nicholas Pooran. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot slogged well timed for 6 runs
SIX! Tristan Stubbs to Nicholas Pooran. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
SIX! Tristan Stubbs to Nicholas Pooran. Arm ball length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog-sweep well timed for 6 runs
Tristan Stubbs to Nicholas Pooran. Off break yorker, middle stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Tristan Stubbs
Over 12: 8 runs. Bowler: Mukesh Kumar. Lucknow Super Giants: 133/2 (rr 11.08)
Mukesh Kumar to Rishabh Pant. No movement length ball, down leg on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run
Mukesh Kumar to Rishabh Pant. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Faf du Plessis
OUT! Mukesh Kumar to Mitch Marsh. Off cutter back of a length, wide outside off on the front foot pulled mis-timed to long on for no run, caught by Tristan Stubbs. Mitch Marsh Caught for 72.
Mukesh Kumar to Nicholas Pooran. Off cutter back of a length, down leg on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Axar Patel
Mukesh Kumar to Mitch Marsh. No movement yorker, middle stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tristan Stubbs
SIX! Mukesh Kumar to Mitch Marsh. Off cutter half volley, wide outside off no foot movement driving well timed for 6 runs
Over 11: 8 runs. Bowler: Mohit Sharma. Lucknow Super Giants: 125/1 (rr 11.36)
Mohit Sharma to Nicholas Pooran. Slower ball short, leg stump no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Mohit Sharma to Mitch Marsh. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vipraj Nigam
Mohit Sharma to Nicholas Pooran. No movement full toss, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run
Mohit Sharma to Mitch Marsh. Slower ball short, outside off on the back foot pulled for 1 leg byes
Mohit Sharma to Nicholas Pooran. Slower ball length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run
FOUR! Mohit Sharma to Nicholas Pooran. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot slog-sweep mis-timed for 4 runs
Over 10: 9 runs. Bowler: Kuldeep Yadav. Lucknow Super Giants: 117/1 (rr 11.7)
Kuldeep Yadav to Nicholas Pooran. Left-arm unorthodox stock half volley, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Sameer Rizvi
Kuldeep Yadav to Mitch Marsh. Googly length ball, leg stump on the back foot flick mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jake Fraser-McGurk
SIX! Kuldeep Yadav to Mitch Marsh. Googly half volley, outside off on the front foot slog-sweep well timed for 6 runs
Kuldeep Yadav to Mitch Marsh. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Axar Patel
Kuldeep Yadav to Mitch Marsh. Googly length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to point for no run, fielded by Mitchell Starc
Kuldeep Yadav to Nicholas Pooran. Quicker ball yorker, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Axar Patel
Over 9: 10 runs. Bowler: Mohit Sharma. Lucknow Super Giants: 108/1 (rr 12.0)
Mohit Sharma to Mitch Marsh. No movement yorker, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to bowler for no run, fielded by Mohit Sharma
FOUR! Mohit Sharma to Mitch Marsh. Slower ball length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed for 4 runs
Mohit Sharma to Nicholas Pooran. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the back foot pulled well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jake Fraser-McGurk
Mohit Sharma to Mitch Marsh. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tristan Stubbs
Wide. Mohit Sharma to Mitch Marsh. No movement half tracker, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 wides