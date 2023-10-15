 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Delhi

England Yet to bat. Afghanistan are batting, 231 for 6, from 43.1 overs.

Afghanistan are 231 for 6 with 6.5 overs remaining.

Afghanistan 1st innings

Total

231 for 6, from 43.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz run out; 80 runs, 57 balls, 8 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 140.35
  2. Ibrahim Zadran c Root b Rashid; 28 runs, 48 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.33
  3. Rahmat Shah st Buttler b Rashid; 3 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.50
  4. Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) b Root; 14 runs, 36 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 38.89
  5. Azmatullah Omarzai c Woakes b Livingstone; 19 runs, 24 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 79.17
  6. Ikram Alikhil (wk) not out; 43 runs, 53 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.13
  7. Mohammad Nabi c Root b Wood; 9 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
  8. Rashid Khan not out; 22 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 115.79

Extras

13 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 11 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman
  • Naveen-ul-Haq
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fall of Wickets

  • Ibrahim Zadran at 114 for 1, from 16.4 overs
  • Rahmat Shah at 122 for 2, from 18.4 overs
  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 122 for 3, from 18.5 overs
  • Azmatullah Omarzai at 152 for 4, from 25.6 overs
  • Hashmatullah Shahidi at 174 for 5, from 32.1 overs
  • Mohammad Nabi at 190 for 6, from 36.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Woakes: 4overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.25.
  2. Topley: 7overs, 1 maidens, 36 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.14.
  3. Curran: 2.1overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.
  4. Rashid: 9overs, 1 maidens, 38 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.22.
  5. Wood: 7overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.28.
  6. Livingstone: 10overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.30.
  7. Root: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • Reserve umpire: Paul Wilson
  • TV umpire: Paul Reiffel