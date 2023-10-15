Afghanistan 1st innings
Total
231 for 6, from 43.1 overs.
Batting
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz run out; 80 runs, 57 balls, 8 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 140.35
- Ibrahim Zadran c Root b Rashid; 28 runs, 48 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.33
- Rahmat Shah st Buttler b Rashid; 3 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.50
- Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) b Root; 14 runs, 36 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 38.89
- Azmatullah Omarzai c Woakes b Livingstone; 19 runs, 24 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 79.17
- Ikram Alikhil (wk) not out; 43 runs, 53 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.13
- Mohammad Nabi c Root b Wood; 9 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
- Rashid Khan not out; 22 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 115.79
Extras
13 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 11 wides.
Yet to bat
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- Naveen-ul-Haq
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
Fall of Wickets
- Ibrahim Zadran at 114 for 1, from 16.4 overs
- Rahmat Shah at 122 for 2, from 18.4 overs
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 122 for 3, from 18.5 overs
- Azmatullah Omarzai at 152 for 4, from 25.6 overs
- Hashmatullah Shahidi at 174 for 5, from 32.1 overs
- Mohammad Nabi at 190 for 6, from 36.1 overs
Bowling
- Woakes: 4overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.25.
- Topley: 7overs, 1 maidens, 36 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.14.
- Curran: 2.1overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.
- Rashid: 9overs, 1 maidens, 38 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.22.
- Wood: 7overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.28.
- Livingstone: 10overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.30.
- Root: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- Reserve umpire: Paul Wilson
- TV umpire: Paul Reiffel