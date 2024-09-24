 Skip to content

Match summary

Australia in England

3rd ODI / Chester-le-Street

England Yet to bat. Australia are batting, 170 for 4, from 33.3 overs.

Australia are 170 for 4 with 16.3 overs remaining.

Australia 1st innings

Total

170 for 4, from 33.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Short c Rashid b Archer; 14 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 116.67
  2. Marsh (c) c Smith b Carse; 24 runs, 38 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.16
  3. Smith not out; 60 runs, 81 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 74.07
  4. Green c Jacks b Bethell; 42 runs, 49 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
  5. Labuschagne c Smith b Jacks; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  6. Carey (wk) not out; 23 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 121.05

Extras

7 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 5 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Maxwell
  • Hardie
  • Starc
  • Abbott
  • Hazlewood

Fall of Wickets

  • Matt Short at 21 for 1, from 3.6 overs
  • Mitchell Marsh at 47 for 2, from 10.5 overs
  • Cameron Green at 131 for 3, from 26.4 overs
  • Marnus Labuschagne at 132 for 4, from 27.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Potts: 7overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.42.
  2. Archer: 7overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  3. Carse: 7overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.14.
  4. Rashid: 4.3overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.22.
  5. Bethell: 5overs, 1 maidens, 33 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.60.
  6. Jacks: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
  • Umpire: Alex Wharf
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • TV umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Reserve umpire: Russell Warren