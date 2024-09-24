Australia 1st innings
Total
170 for 4, from 33.3 overs.
Batting
- Short c Rashid b Archer; 14 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 116.67
- Marsh (c) c Smith b Carse; 24 runs, 38 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.16
- Smith not out; 60 runs, 81 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 74.07
- Green c Jacks b Bethell; 42 runs, 49 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
- Labuschagne c Smith b Jacks; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Carey (wk) not out; 23 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 121.05
Extras
7 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 5 wides.
Yet to bat
- Maxwell
- Hardie
- Starc
- Abbott
- Hazlewood
Fall of Wickets
- Matt Short at 21 for 1, from 3.6 overs
- Mitchell Marsh at 47 for 2, from 10.5 overs
- Cameron Green at 131 for 3, from 26.4 overs
- Marnus Labuschagne at 132 for 4, from 27.2 overs
Bowling
- Potts: 7overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.42.
- Archer: 7overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Carse: 7overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.14.
- Rashid: 4.3overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.22.
- Bethell: 5overs, 1 maidens, 33 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.60.
- Jacks: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
- Umpire: Alex Wharf
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Reserve umpire: Russell Warren