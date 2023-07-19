 Skip to content

Match summary

Men's Ashes Series

4th Test / Day 1 of 5 / Manchester

England Yet to bat. Australia are batting, 35 for 1, from 9.3 overs.

Australia are 35 for 1.

Australia 1st innings

Total

35 for 1, from 9.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Warner not out; 19 runs, 21 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.48
  2. Usman Khawaja lbw b Broad; 3 runs, 19 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 15.79
  3. Labuschagne not out; 7 runs, 18 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 38.89

Extras

6 from 4 byes, 1 legbyes, 1 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Smith
  • Head
  • Marsh
  • Green
  • Carey
  • Starc
  • Cummins
  • Hazlewood

Fall of Wickets

  • Usman Khawaja at 15 for 1, from 4.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Broad: 4overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.
  2. Anderson: 4overs, 1 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.5.
  3. Woakes: 1overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.
  4. Wood: 0.3overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
  • Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
  • Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers
  • TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena