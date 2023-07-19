Australia 1st innings
Total
35 for 1, from 9.3 overs.
Batting
- Warner not out; 19 runs, 21 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.48
- Usman Khawaja lbw b Broad; 3 runs, 19 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 15.79
- Labuschagne not out; 7 runs, 18 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 38.89
Extras
6 from 4 byes, 1 legbyes, 1 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Smith
- Head
- Marsh
- Green
- Carey
- Starc
- Cummins
- Hazlewood
Fall of Wickets
- Usman Khawaja at 15 for 1, from 4.6 overs
Bowling
- Broad: 4overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.
- Anderson: 4overs, 1 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.5.
- Woakes: 1overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.
- Wood: 0.3overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
- Umpire: Joel Wilson
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers
- TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena