Australia 1st innings
Total
91 for 4, from 26 overs.
Batting
- Warner c Crawley b Broad; 4 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80
- Usman Khawaja b Wood; 13 runs, 37 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 35.14
- Labuschagne c Root b Woakes; 21 runs, 58 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 36.21
- Smith c Bairstow b Broad; 22 runs, 31 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.97
- Head not out; 10 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56
- Marsh not out; 5 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56
Extras
16 from 9 byes, 5 legbyes, 2 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Carey
- Starc
- Cummins
- Boland
- Murphy
Fall of Wickets
- David Warner at 4 for 1, from 0.5 overs
- Usman Khawaja at 42 for 2, from 12.6 overs
- Marnus Labuschagne at 61 for 3, from 19.3 overs
- Steven Smith at 85 for 4, from 24.2 overs
Bowling
- Broad: 5overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.
- Robinson: 8overs, 2 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.75.
- Wood: 6overs, 3 maidens, 8 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.33.
- Woakes: 7overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.85.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Headingley, Leeds
- Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Reserve umpire: Mike Burns
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson