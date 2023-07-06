 Skip to content

Match summary

Men's Ashes Series

3rd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Leeds

England Yet to bat. Australia are batting, 91 for 4, from 26 overs.

Lunch is being taken.

Australia are 91 for 4.

Australia 1st innings

Total

91 for 4, from 26 overs.

Batting

  1. Warner c Crawley b Broad; 4 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80
  2. Usman Khawaja b Wood; 13 runs, 37 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 35.14
  3. Labuschagne c Root b Woakes; 21 runs, 58 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 36.21
  4. Smith c Bairstow b Broad; 22 runs, 31 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.97
  5. Head not out; 10 runs, 18 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56
  6. Marsh not out; 5 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56

Extras

16 from 9 byes, 5 legbyes, 2 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Carey
  • Starc
  • Cummins
  • Boland
  • Murphy

Fall of Wickets

  • David Warner at 4 for 1, from 0.5 overs
  • Usman Khawaja at 42 for 2, from 12.6 overs
  • Marnus Labuschagne at 61 for 3, from 19.3 overs
  • Steven Smith at 85 for 4, from 24.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Broad: 5overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.
  2. Robinson: 8overs, 2 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.75.
  3. Wood: 6overs, 3 maidens, 8 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.33.
  4. Woakes: 7overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.85.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Headingley, Leeds
  • Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Reserve umpire: Mike Burns
  • TV umpire: Joel Wilson