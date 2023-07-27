 Skip to content

Men's Ashes Series

5th Test / Day 1 of 5 / The Oval

England are batting, 0 for 0, from 0.5 overs. Australia

England are 0 for 0.

England 1st innings

Total

0 for 0, from 0.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Crawley not out; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  2. Duckett not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0

Extras

0

Yet to bat

  • Ali
  • Root
  • Brook
  • Stokes
  • Bairstow
  • Woakes
  • Wood
  • Broad
  • Anderson

Bowling

  1. Starc: 0.5overs, 0 maidens, 0 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 0.

Match details

  • Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Kennington Oval, Kennington
  • Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Reserve umpire: David Millns
  • TV umpire: Nitin Menon