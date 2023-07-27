England 1st innings
Total
0 for 0, from 0.5 overs.
Batting
- Crawley not out; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Duckett not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
Extras
0
Yet to bat
- Ali
- Root
- Brook
- Stokes
- Bairstow
- Woakes
- Wood
- Broad
- Anderson
Bowling
- Starc: 0.5overs, 0 maidens, 0 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 0.
Match details
- Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Kennington Oval, Kennington
- Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Joel Wilson
- Reserve umpire: David Millns
- TV umpire: Nitin Menon