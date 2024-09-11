 Skip to content

Match summary

Australia in England

1st T20I / Southampton

England are batting, 128 for 8, from 16 overs. Australia 179.

England need 52 runs to win from 4.0 overs with 2 wickets remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

128 for 8, from 16 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt (c, wk) c Short b Abbott; 20 runs, 12 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
  2. Jacks c Short b Hazlewood; 6 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
  3. Cox c David b Bartlett; 17 runs, 12 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 141.67
  4. Livingstone b Hazlewood; 37 runs, 27 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 137.04
  5. Bethell b Zampa; 2 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  6. Curran c Zampa b Abbott; 18 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
  7. Overton b Zampa; 15 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
  8. Archer c Short b Green; 4 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.00
  9. Rashid not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  10. Mahmood not out; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

7 from 2 noballs, 5 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Topley

Fall of Wickets

  • Will Jacks at 13 for 1, from 1.3 overs
  • Jordan Cox at 40 for 2, from 4.3 overs
  • Phil Salt at 46 for 3, from 5.6 overs
  • Jacob Bethell at 52 for 4, from 7.4 overs
  • Sam Curran at 106 for 5, from 12.3 overs
  • Liam Livingstone at 108 for 6, from 13.1 overs
  • Jofra Archer at 113 for 7, from 14.1 overs
  • Jamie Overton at 128 for 8, from 15.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Bartlett: 3.4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.09.
  2. Hazlewood: 3overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.66.
  3. Abbott: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  4. Green: 1.2overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
  5. Zampa: 4overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  6. Stoinis: 2overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Utilita Bowl, Southampton
  • Umpire: Alex Wharf
  • Umpire: Russell Warren
  • TV umpire: Martin Saggers
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Reserve umpire: Mike Burns