England 1st innings
Total
128 for 8, from 16 overs.
Batting
- Salt (c, wk) c Short b Abbott; 20 runs, 12 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
- Jacks c Short b Hazlewood; 6 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
- Cox c David b Bartlett; 17 runs, 12 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 141.67
- Livingstone b Hazlewood; 37 runs, 27 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 137.04
- Bethell b Zampa; 2 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Curran c Zampa b Abbott; 18 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
- Overton b Zampa; 15 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
- Archer c Short b Green; 4 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.00
- Rashid not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Mahmood not out; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
7 from 2 noballs, 5 wides.
Yet to bat
- Topley
Fall of Wickets
- Will Jacks at 13 for 1, from 1.3 overs
- Jordan Cox at 40 for 2, from 4.3 overs
- Phil Salt at 46 for 3, from 5.6 overs
- Jacob Bethell at 52 for 4, from 7.4 overs
- Sam Curran at 106 for 5, from 12.3 overs
- Liam Livingstone at 108 for 6, from 13.1 overs
- Jofra Archer at 113 for 7, from 14.1 overs
- Jamie Overton at 128 for 8, from 15.3 overs
Bowling
- Bartlett: 3.4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.09.
- Hazlewood: 3overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.66.
- Abbott: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Green: 1.2overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
- Zampa: 4overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Stoinis: 2overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Utilita Bowl, Southampton
- Umpire: Alex Wharf
- Umpire: Russell Warren
- TV umpire: Martin Saggers
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Reserve umpire: Mike Burns