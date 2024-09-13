and an economy of

and an economy of 11.50 .

and an economy of

and an economy of 10.00 .

and an economy of

and an economy of 9.25 .

and an economy of

and an economy of 15.50 .

and an economy of

and an economy of 12.00 .

and an economy of

and an economy of 9.25 .

Short :

3 overs,

0 maidens,

22 runs,

5 wickets,