Match summary

Australia in England

2nd T20I / Cardiff

England 194 for 7. Australia 193 for 6.

England win by 3 wickets.

Australia 1st innings

Total

193 for 6, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Short b Rashid; 28 runs, 24 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 116.67
  2. Head (c) c Rashid b Carse; 31 runs, 14 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 221.43
  3. Fraser-McGurk c Overton b Livingstone; 50 runs, 31 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 161.29
  4. Inglis (wk) c Carse b Curran; 42 runs, 26 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 161.54
  5. Stoinis c Overton b Livingstone; 2 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
  6. David c Salt b Carse; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  7. Green not out; 13 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 162.50
  8. Hardie not out; 20 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 222.22

Extras

6 from 2 legbyes, 4 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Abbott
  • Connolly
  • Zampa

Fall of Wickets

  • Travis Head at 52 for 1, from 4.2 overs
  • Matt Short at 87 for 2, from 8.5 overs
  • Jake Fraser-McGurk at 119 for 3, from 12.4 overs
  • Marcus Stoinis at 131 for 4, from 14.3 overs
  • Tim David at 157 for 5, from 16.6 overs
  • Josh Inglis at 157 for 6, from 17.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Topley: 3overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.33.
  2. Mahmood: 3overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.33.
  3. Carse: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
  4. Curran: 3overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 12.33.
  5. Rashid: 4overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.75.
  6. Livingstone: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  • Umpire: Alex Wharf
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • TV umpire: Russell Warren
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers