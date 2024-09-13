Australia 1st innings
Total
193 for 6, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Short b Rashid; 28 runs, 24 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 116.67
- Head (c) c Rashid b Carse; 31 runs, 14 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 221.43
- Fraser-McGurk c Overton b Livingstone; 50 runs, 31 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 161.29
- Inglis (wk) c Carse b Curran; 42 runs, 26 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 161.54
- Stoinis c Overton b Livingstone; 2 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
- David c Salt b Carse; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Green not out; 13 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 162.50
- Hardie not out; 20 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 222.22
Extras
6 from 2 legbyes, 4 wides.
Yet to bat
- Abbott
- Connolly
- Zampa
Fall of Wickets
- Travis Head at 52 for 1, from 4.2 overs
- Matt Short at 87 for 2, from 8.5 overs
- Jake Fraser-McGurk at 119 for 3, from 12.4 overs
- Marcus Stoinis at 131 for 4, from 14.3 overs
- Tim David at 157 for 5, from 16.6 overs
- Josh Inglis at 157 for 6, from 17.1 overs
Bowling
- Topley: 3overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.33.
- Mahmood: 3overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.33.
- Carse: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
- Curran: 3overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 12.33.
- Rashid: 4overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.75.
- Livingstone: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
- Umpire: Alex Wharf
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- TV umpire: Russell Warren
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers