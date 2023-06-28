Australia 1st innings
Total
130 for 2, from 34 overs.
Batting
- Warner b Tongue; 66 runs, 88 balls, 8 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 75
- Usman Khawaja b Tongue; 17 runs, 70 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 24.29
- Labuschagne not out; 9 runs, 29 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 31.03
- Smith not out; 25 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 131.58
Extras
13 from 8 byes, 3 legbyes, 2 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Head
- Green
- Carey
- Cummins
- Lyon
- Hazlewood
- Starc
Fall of Wickets
- Usman Khawaja at 73 for 1, from 23.1 overs
- David Warner at 96 for 2, from 29.5 overs
Bowling
- Anderson: 10overs, 2 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.4.
- Broad: 9overs, 2 maidens, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.11.
- Robinson: 7overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.57.
- Tongue: 8overs, 1 maidens, 42 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.25.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Reserve umpire: David Millns
- TV umpire: Marais Erasmus