Match summary

Men's Ashes Series

2nd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Lord's

England Yet to bat. Australia are batting, 130 for 2, from 34 overs.

Australia 1st innings

Total

130 for 2, from 34 overs.

Batting

  1. Warner b Tongue; 66 runs, 88 balls, 8 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 75
  2. Usman Khawaja b Tongue; 17 runs, 70 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 24.29
  3. Labuschagne not out; 9 runs, 29 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 31.03
  4. Smith not out; 25 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 131.58

Extras

13 from 8 byes, 3 legbyes, 2 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Head
  • Green
  • Carey
  • Cummins
  • Lyon
  • Hazlewood
  • Starc

Fall of Wickets

  • Usman Khawaja at 73 for 1, from 23.1 overs
  • David Warner at 96 for 2, from 29.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Anderson: 10overs, 2 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.4.
  2. Broad: 9overs, 2 maidens, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.11.
  3. Robinson: 7overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.57.
  4. Tongue: 8overs, 1 maidens, 42 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.25.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Reserve umpire: David Millns
  • TV umpire: Marais Erasmus