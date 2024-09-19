England 1st innings
Total
59 for 1, from 10.1 overs.
Batting
- Salt b Dwarshuis; 17 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.83
- Duckett not out; 31 runs, 26 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 119.23
- Jacks not out; 8 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
Extras
3 from 1 noballs, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Brook
- Smith
- Livingstone
- Bethell
- Carse
- Archer
- Potts
- Rashid
Fall of Wickets
- Phil Salt at 48 for 1, from 7.5 overs
Bowling
- Hardie: 2overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
- Dwarshuis: 4overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
- Abbott: 3overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.66.
- Short: 1overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.00.
- Green: 0.1overs, 0 maidens, 0 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 0.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Alex Wharf
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Reserve umpire: Russell Warren