 Skip to content

Match summary

Australia in England

1st ODI / Nottingham

England are batting, 59 for 1, from 10.1 overs. Australia

England are 59 for 1 with 39.5 overs remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

59 for 1, from 10.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt b Dwarshuis; 17 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.83
  2. Duckett not out; 31 runs, 26 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 119.23
  3. Jacks not out; 8 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67

Extras

3 from 1 noballs, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Brook
  • Smith
  • Livingstone
  • Bethell
  • Carse
  • Archer
  • Potts
  • Rashid

Fall of Wickets

  • Phil Salt at 48 for 1, from 7.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Hardie: 2overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
  2. Dwarshuis: 4overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
  3. Abbott: 3overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.66.
  4. Short: 1overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.00.
  5. Green: 0.1overs, 0 maidens, 0 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 0.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Alex Wharf
  • TV umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Reserve umpire: Russell Warren