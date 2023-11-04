Australia 1st innings
Total
50 for 2, from 10.4 overs.
Batting
- Head c Root b Woakes; 11 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 110.00
- Warner c Willey b Woakes; 15 runs, 16 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 93.75
- Smith not out; 14 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 73.68
- Labuschagne not out; 6 runs, 18 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
Extras
4 from 4 legbyes.
Yet to bat
- Green
- Stoinis
- Inglis
- Cummins
- Starc
- Zampa
- Hazlewood
Fall of Wickets
- Travis Head at 11 for 1, from 1.4 overs
- David Warner at 38 for 2, from 5.4 overs
Bowling
- Willey: 5overs, 1 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.20.
- Woakes: 5overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.60.
- Wood: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Umpire: Marais Erasmus
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Reserve umpire: Ahsan Raza
- TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock