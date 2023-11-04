 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Ahmedabad

England Yet to bat. Australia are batting, 50 for 2, from 10.4 overs.

Australia 1st innings

50 for 2, from 10.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Head c Root b Woakes; 11 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 110.00
  2. Warner c Willey b Woakes; 15 runs, 16 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 93.75
  3. Smith not out; 14 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 73.68
  4. Labuschagne not out; 6 runs, 18 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33

Extras

4 from 4 legbyes.

Yet to bat

  • Green
  • Stoinis
  • Inglis
  • Cummins
  • Starc
  • Zampa
  • Hazlewood

Fall of Wickets

  • Travis Head at 11 for 1, from 1.4 overs
  • David Warner at 38 for 2, from 5.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Willey: 5overs, 1 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.20.
  2. Woakes: 5overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.60.
  3. Wood: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Umpire: Marais Erasmus
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Reserve umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock