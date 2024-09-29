Australia 1st innings
Total
132 for 2, from 17.2 overs.
Batting
- Short c Smith b Potts; 58 runs, 30 balls, 7 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 193.33
- Head c Salt b Carse; 31 runs, 26 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 119.23
- Smith (c) not out; 28 runs, 39 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 71.79
- Inglis (wk) not out; 4 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 44.44
Extras
11 from 9 legbyes, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Labuschagne
- Maxwell
- Hardie
- Connolly
- Starc
- Zampa
- Hazlewood
Fall of Wickets
- Travis Head at 78 for 1, from 7.1 overs
- Matt Short at 118 for 2, from 12.4 overs
Bowling
- Potts: 6.2overs, 0 maidens, 48 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.57.
- Stone: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
- Jacks: 1overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 20.00.
- Carse: 4overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
- Rashid: 3overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.66.
Match details
- Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers