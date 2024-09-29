 Skip to content

Match summary

Australia in England

5th ODI / Bristol

England 309. Australia are batting, 132 for 2, from 17.2 overs.

Australia need 178 runs to win from 32.4 overs with 8 wickets remaining.

Australia 1st innings

Total

132 for 2, from 17.2 overs.

Batting

  1. Short c Smith b Potts; 58 runs, 30 balls, 7 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 193.33
  2. Head c Salt b Carse; 31 runs, 26 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 119.23
  3. Smith (c) not out; 28 runs, 39 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 71.79
  4. Inglis (wk) not out; 4 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 44.44

Extras

11 from 9 legbyes, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Labuschagne
  • Maxwell
  • Hardie
  • Connolly
  • Starc
  • Zampa
  • Hazlewood

Fall of Wickets

  • Travis Head at 78 for 1, from 7.1 overs
  • Matt Short at 118 for 2, from 12.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Potts: 6.2overs, 0 maidens, 48 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.57.
  2. Stone: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
  3. Jacks: 1overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 20.00.
  4. Carse: 4overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
  5. Rashid: 3overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.66.

Match details

  • Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • TV umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers