 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Dharamsala

England are batting, 187 for 1, from 30.1 overs. Bangladesh

England are 187 for 1 with 19.5 overs remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

187 for 1, from 30.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Bairstow b Shakib Al Hasan; 52 runs, 59 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.14
  2. Malan not out; 95 runs, 87 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 109.2
  3. Root not out; 38 runs, 35 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 108.57

Extras

2 from 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Brook
  • Buttler
  • Livingstone
  • Woakes
  • Curran
  • Rashid
  • Wood
  • Topley

Fall of Wickets

  • Jonny Bairstow at 115 for 1, from 17.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Mustafizur Rahman: 7overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.14.
  2. Taskin Ahmed: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
  3. Shoriful Islam: 3overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.66.
  4. Mahedi Hasan: 3.1overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.21.
  5. Shakib Al Hasan: 9overs, 0 maidens, 46 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.11.
  6. Mehidy Hasan Miraz: 5overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.6.

Match details

  • Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Umpire: Paul Wilson
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Reserve umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock