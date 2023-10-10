England 1st innings
Total
187 for 1, from 30.1 overs.
Batting
- Bairstow b Shakib Al Hasan; 52 runs, 59 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.14
- Malan not out; 95 runs, 87 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 109.2
- Root not out; 38 runs, 35 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 108.57
Extras
2 from 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Brook
- Buttler
- Livingstone
- Woakes
- Curran
- Rashid
- Wood
- Topley
Fall of Wickets
- Jonny Bairstow at 115 for 1, from 17.5 overs
Bowling
- Mustafizur Rahman: 7overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.14.
- Taskin Ahmed: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
- Shoriful Islam: 3overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.66.
- Mahedi Hasan: 3.1overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.21.
- Shakib Al Hasan: 9overs, 0 maidens, 46 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.11.
- Mehidy Hasan Miraz: 5overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.6.
Match details
- Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Umpire: Paul Wilson
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Reserve umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock