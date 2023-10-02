Bangladesh 1st innings
Total
40 for 2, from 7.2 overs.
Batting
- Tanzid Hasan Tamim not out; 25 runs, 20 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 125
- Das c Buttler b Topley; 5 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
- Najmul Hossain Shanto (c) c Atkinson b Topley; 2 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 18.18
- Mehidy Hasan Miraz not out; 5 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56
Extras
3 from 2 noballs, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Mushfiqur Rahim
- Mahmudullah
- Towhid Hridoy
- Mahedi Hasan
- Nasum Ahmed
- Taskin Ahmed
- Shoriful Islam
Fall of Wickets
- Liton Das at 18 for 1, from 2.1 overs
- Najmul Hossain Shanto at 26 for 2, from 4.6 overs
Bowling
- Topley: 3overs, 1 maidens, 18 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.
- Curran: 3overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.66.
- Willey: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.
- Woakes: 0.2overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.
Match details
- Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Umpire: Sharfuddoula
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Reserve umpire: Paul Wilson
- TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena