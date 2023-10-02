 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Matches

Guwahati

England Yet to bat. Bangladesh are batting, 40 for 2, from 7.2 overs.

Bangladesh are 40 for 2 with 42.4 overs remaining.

Bangladesh 1st innings

Total

40 for 2, from 7.2 overs.

Batting

  1. Tanzid Hasan Tamim not out; 25 runs, 20 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 125
  2. Das c Buttler b Topley; 5 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
  3. Najmul Hossain Shanto (c) c Atkinson b Topley; 2 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 18.18
  4. Mehidy Hasan Miraz not out; 5 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56

Extras

3 from 2 noballs, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Mushfiqur Rahim
  • Mahmudullah
  • Towhid Hridoy
  • Mahedi Hasan
  • Nasum Ahmed
  • Taskin Ahmed
  • Shoriful Islam

Fall of Wickets

  • Liton Das at 18 for 1, from 2.1 overs
  • Najmul Hossain Shanto at 26 for 2, from 4.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Topley: 3overs, 1 maidens, 18 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.
  2. Curran: 3overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.66.
  3. Willey: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.
  4. Woakes: 0.2overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.

Match details

  • Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Umpire: Sharfuddoula
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Reserve umpire: Paul Wilson
  • TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena