Match summary
England in Australia
1st Warm-Up Match / Day 1 of 3 / Perth
England Yet to bat. England Lions 208 for 5, from 52 overs.
England Lions are 208 for 5.
England Lions 1st innings
Total
208 for 5, from 52 overs.
Batting
- McKinney c Smith b Tongue; 67 runs, 92 balls, 10 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 72.83
- Haines (c) c Atkinson b Stokes; 20 runs, 32 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 62.50
- Bethell c Archer b Stokes; 2 runs, 17 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 11.76
- Cox c Wood b Stokes; 53 runs, 71 balls, 9 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 74.65
- Ahmed c Archer b Stokes; 16 runs, 41 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 39.02
- Jacks not out; 28 runs, 35 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.00
- T Rew (wk) not out; 7 runs, 28 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
Extras
15 from 4 byes, 3 legbyes, 8 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Lawes
- Fisher
- Potts
- Carse
- Bashir
- Stanley
Fall of Wickets
- Tom Haines at 47 for 1, from 11.5 overs
- Jacob Bethell at 61 for 2, from 17.3 overs
- Ben McKinney at 120 for 3, from 27.4 overs
- Jordan Cox at 168 for 4, from 40.1 overs
- Rehan Ahmed at 181 for 5, from 42.3 overs
Bowling
- Archer: 10overs, 2 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
- Atkinson: 10overs, 4 maidens, 38 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.80.
- Stokes: 12overs, 2 maidens, 45 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
- Wood: 8overs, 1 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.62.
- Tongue: 8overs, 1 maidens, 39 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.87.
- Root: 4overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth
- Umpire: Ahmad Khan
- Umpire: Simon Bussey