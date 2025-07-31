 Skip to content

Match summary

India in England

5th Test / Day 1 of 5 / The Oval

England Yet to bat. India are batting, 72 for 2, from 23 overs.

Rain stopped play.

India are 72 for 2.

India 1st innings

Total

72 for 2, from 23 overs.

Batting

  1. Jaiswal lbw b Atkinson; 2 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 22.22
  2. Rahul b Woakes; 14 runs, 40 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 35.00
  3. Sai Sudharsan not out; 25 runs, 67 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.31
  4. Gill (c) not out; 15 runs, 23 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.22

Extras

16 from 3 legbyes, 1 noballs, 12 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Nair
  • Jadeja
  • Jurel
  • Washington
  • Deep
  • Siraj
  • Krishna

Fall of Wickets

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal at 10 for 1, from 3.1 overs
  • KL Rahul at 38 for 2, from 15.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Woakes: 9overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.11.
  2. Atkinson: 6overs, 1 maidens, 7 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.16.
  3. Tongue: 5overs, 2 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.
  4. Overton: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: The Kia Oval, Kennington
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • TV umpire: Rod Tucker
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Russell Warren