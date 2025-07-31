Match summary
India in England
5th Test / Day 1 of 5 / The Oval
England Yet to bat. India 72 for 2, from 23 overs.
Rain stopped play.
India are 72 for 2.
India 1st innings
Total
72 for 2, from 23 overs.
Batting
- Jaiswal lbw b Atkinson; 2 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 22.22
- Rahul b Woakes; 14 runs, 40 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 35.00
- Sai Sudharsan not out; 25 runs, 67 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.31
- Gill (c) not out; 15 runs, 23 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.22
Extras
16 from 3 legbyes, 1 noballs, 12 wides.
Yet to bat
- Nair
- Jadeja
- Jurel
- Washington
- Deep
- Siraj
- Krishna
Fall of Wickets
- Yashasvi Jaiswal at 10 for 1, from 3.1 overs
- KL Rahul at 38 for 2, from 15.1 overs
Bowling
- Woakes: 9overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.11.
- Atkinson: 6overs, 1 maidens, 7 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.16.
- Tongue: 5overs, 2 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.
- Overton: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: The Kia Oval, Kennington
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- TV umpire: Rod Tucker
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Russell Warren