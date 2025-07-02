 Skip to content

Match summary

India in England

2nd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Birmingham

England Yet to bat. India are batting, 17 for 1, from 10 overs.

India are 17 for 1.

India 1st innings

Total

17 for 1, from 10 overs.

Batting

  1. Jaiswal not out; 13 runs, 31 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 41.94
  2. Rahul b Woakes; 2 runs, 26 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 7.69
  3. Nair not out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33

Extras

1 from 1 legbyes.

Yet to bat

  • Gill
  • Pant
  • Nitish
  • Jadeja
  • Washington
  • Deep
  • Siraj
  • Krishna

Fall of Wickets

  • KL Rahul at 15 for 1, from 8.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Woakes: 5overs, 4 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 0.80.
  2. Carse: 5overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.40.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers