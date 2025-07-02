Match summary
India in England
2nd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Birmingham
England Yet to bat. India 17 for 1, from 10 overs.
India are 17 for 1.
India 1st innings
Total
17 for 1, from 10 overs.
Batting
- Jaiswal not out; 13 runs, 31 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 41.94
- Rahul b Woakes; 2 runs, 26 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 7.69
- Nair not out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
Extras
1 from 1 legbyes.
Yet to bat
- Gill
- Pant
- Nitish
- Jadeja
- Washington
- Deep
- Siraj
- Krishna
Fall of Wickets
- KL Rahul at 15 for 1, from 8.4 overs
Bowling
- Woakes: 5overs, 4 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 0.80.
- Carse: 5overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.40.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers