 Skip to content

Match summary

India in England

3rd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Lord's

England are batting, 83 for 2, from 25 overs. India

Lunch is being taken.

England are 83 for 2.

England 1st innings

Total

83 for 2, from 25 overs.

Batting

  1. Crawley c Pant b Nitish; 18 runs, 43 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 41.86
  2. Duckett c Pant b Nitish; 23 runs, 40 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.50
  3. Pope not out; 12 runs, 34 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 35.29
  4. Root not out; 24 runs, 34 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.59

Extras

6 from 1 byes, 4 legbyes, 1 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Brook
  • Stokes
  • Smith
  • Woakes
  • Carse
  • Archer
  • Bashir

Fall of Wickets

  • Ben Duckett at 43 for 1, from 13.3 overs
  • Zak Crawley at 44 for 2, from 13.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Bumrah: 8overs, 1 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.62.
  2. Deep: 7overs, 2 maidens, 33 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.71.
  3. Siraj: 5overs, 2 maidens, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.40.
  4. Nitish: 5overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • TV umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Reserve umpire: Graham Lloyd