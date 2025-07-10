Match summary
India in England
3rd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Lord's
England 83 for 2, from 25 overs. India
Lunch is being taken.
England are 83 for 2.
England 1st innings
Total
83 for 2, from 25 overs.
Batting
- Crawley c Pant b Nitish; 18 runs, 43 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 41.86
- Duckett c Pant b Nitish; 23 runs, 40 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.50
- Pope not out; 12 runs, 34 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 35.29
- Root not out; 24 runs, 34 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.59
Extras
6 from 1 byes, 4 legbyes, 1 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Brook
- Stokes
- Smith
- Woakes
- Carse
- Archer
- Bashir
Fall of Wickets
- Ben Duckett at 43 for 1, from 13.3 overs
- Zak Crawley at 44 for 2, from 13.6 overs
Bowling
- Bumrah: 8overs, 1 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.62.
- Deep: 7overs, 2 maidens, 33 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.71.
- Siraj: 5overs, 2 maidens, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.40.
- Nitish: 5overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- TV umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Reserve umpire: Graham Lloyd