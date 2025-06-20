Match summary
India in England
1st Test / Day 1 of 5 / Leeds
England Yet to bat. India 195 for 2, from 46 overs.
India are 195 for 2.
India 1st innings
Total
195 for 2, from 46 overs.
Batting
- Jaiswal not out; 86 runs, 133 balls, 13 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 64.66
- Rahul c Root b Carse; 42 runs, 78 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 53.85
- Sai Sudharsan c Smith b Stokes; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Gill (c) not out; 57 runs, 65 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.69
Extras
10 from 6 legbyes, 4 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Pant
- Nair
- Jadeja
- Thakur
- Bumrah
- Siraj
- Krishna
Fall of Wickets
- KL Rahul at 91 for 1, from 24.5 overs
- Sai Sudharsan at 92 for 2, from 25.4 overs
Bowling
- Woakes: 13overs, 2 maidens, 60 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.61.
- Carse: 12overs, 3 maidens, 45 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
- Tongue: 11overs, 0 maidens, 45 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.09.
- Stokes: 6overs, 1 maidens, 21 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
- Bashir: 4overs, 1 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Headingley, Leeds
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Reserve umpire: Mike Burns