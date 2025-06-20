 Skip to content

Match summary

India in England

1st Test / Day 1 of 5 / Leeds

India are 195 for 2.

India 1st innings

Total

195 for 2, from 46 overs.

Batting

  1. Jaiswal not out; 86 runs, 133 balls, 13 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 64.66
  2. Rahul c Root b Carse; 42 runs, 78 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 53.85
  3. Sai Sudharsan c Smith b Stokes; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Gill (c) not out; 57 runs, 65 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.69

Extras

10 from 6 legbyes, 4 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Pant
  • Nair
  • Jadeja
  • Thakur
  • Bumrah
  • Siraj
  • Krishna

Fall of Wickets

  • KL Rahul at 91 for 1, from 24.5 overs
  • Sai Sudharsan at 92 for 2, from 25.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Woakes: 13overs, 2 maidens, 60 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.61.
  2. Carse: 12overs, 3 maidens, 45 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
  3. Tongue: 11overs, 0 maidens, 45 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.09.
  4. Stokes: 6overs, 1 maidens, 21 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
  5. Bashir: 4overs, 1 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Headingley, Leeds
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Reserve umpire: Mike Burns