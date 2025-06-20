Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Econ

Woakes : 13 overs, 2 maidens, 60 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.61 .

Carse : 12 overs, 3 maidens, 45 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.75 .

Tongue : 11 overs, 0 maidens, 45 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.09 .

Stokes : 6 overs, 1 maidens, 21 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.50 .