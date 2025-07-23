Match summary
India in England
4th Test / Day 1 of 5 / Manchester
England Yet to bat. India 225 for 3, from 71.1 overs.
India are 225 for 3.
India 1st innings
Total
225 for 3, from 71.1 overs.
Batting
- Jaiswal c Brook b Dawson; 58 runs, 107 balls, 10 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 54.21
- Rahul c Crawley b Woakes; 46 runs, 98 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 46.94
- Sai Sudharsan not out; 55 runs, 141 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 39.01
- Gill (c) lbw b Stokes; 12 runs, 23 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 52.17
- Pant (wk) retired not out; 37 runs, 48 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 77.08
- Jadeja not out; 6 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
Extras
11 from 6 legbyes, 2 noballs, 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- Washington
- Thakur
- Kamboj
- Bumrah
- Siraj
Fall of Wickets
- KL Rahul at 94 for 1, from 29.6 overs
- Yashasvi Jaiswal at 120 for 2, from 40.1 overs
- Shubman Gill at 140 for 3, from 49.1 overs
Bowling
- Woakes: 17overs, 4 maidens, 43 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.52.
- Archer: 16overs, 2 maidens, 44 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.75.
- Carse: 16overs, 1 maidens, 60 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
- Stokes: 10.1overs, 1 maidens, 30 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.95.
- Dawson: 10overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
- Root: 2overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Mike Burns