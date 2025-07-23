 Skip to content

Match summary

India in England

4th Test / Day 1 of 5 / Manchester

England Yet to bat. India are batting, 225 for 3, from 71.1 overs.

India 1st innings

Total

225 for 3, from 71.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Jaiswal c Brook b Dawson; 58 runs, 107 balls, 10 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 54.21
  2. Rahul c Crawley b Woakes; 46 runs, 98 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 46.94
  3. Sai Sudharsan not out; 55 runs, 141 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 39.01
  4. Gill (c) lbw b Stokes; 12 runs, 23 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 52.17
  5. Pant (wk) retired not out; 37 runs, 48 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 77.08
  6. Jadeja not out; 6 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00

Extras

11 from 6 legbyes, 2 noballs, 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Washington
  • Thakur
  • Kamboj
  • Bumrah
  • Siraj

Fall of Wickets

  • KL Rahul at 94 for 1, from 29.6 overs
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal at 120 for 2, from 40.1 overs
  • Shubman Gill at 140 for 3, from 49.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Woakes: 17overs, 4 maidens, 43 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.52.
  2. Archer: 16overs, 2 maidens, 44 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.75.
  3. Carse: 16overs, 1 maidens, 60 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
  4. Stokes: 10.1overs, 1 maidens, 30 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.95.
  5. Dawson: 10overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
  6. Root: 2overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Mike Burns