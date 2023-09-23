19 from 3b byes, 1lb legbyes, 9nb noballs, 6w wides.

and a strike rate of 100

c Carse b Scrimshaw ;

Little

and a strike rate of 90.91

not out ;

and a strike rate of 107.89

and a strike rate of 150

and a strike rate of 33.33

and a strike rate of 79.63

c Salt b Ahmed ;

and a strike rate of 57.89

c Duckett b Scrimshaw ;

and a strike rate of 97.5

c Jacks b Ahmed ;

and a strike rate of 64.29

c Smith b Potts ;

and a strike rate of 147.06

Stirling (c)

and a strike rate of 100

c Duckett b Scrimshaw ;

286 all out, from 46.4 overs.

Andrew Balbirnie at 46 for 1, from 3.6 overs 46-1 (Andrew Balbirnie, 3.6 ov)

Paul Stirling at 46 for 2, from 4.1 overs 46-2 (Paul Stirling, 4.1 ov)

Curtis Campher at 69 for 3, from 8.4 overs 69-3 (Curtis Campher, 8.4 ov)

Lorcan Tucker at 103 for 4, from 14.3 overs 103-4 (Lorcan Tucker, 14.3 ov)

Harry Tector at 121 for 5, from 19.2 overs 121-5 (Harry Tector, 19.2 ov)

Andy McBrine at 137 for 6, from 23.5 overs 137-6 (Andy McBrine, 23.5 ov)

Mark Adair at 157 for 7, from 25.4 overs 157-7 (Mark Adair, 25.4 ov)

George Dockrell at 188 for 8, from 31.5 overs 188-8 (George Dockrell, 31.5 ov)

Barry McCarthy at 231 for 9, from 38.3 overs 231-9 (Barry McCarthy, 38.3 ov)