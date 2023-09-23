 Skip to content

Match summary

Ireland in England

2nd ODI / Nottingham

England 334 for 8. Ireland 286.

England win by 48 runs.

England 1st innings

Total

334 for 8, from 50 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt c Stirling b Young; 28 runs, 21 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
  2. Jacks c Balbirnie b Dockrell; 94 runs, 88 balls, 7 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.82
  3. Crawley (c) lbw b Young; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  4. Duckett c Adair b Dockrell; 48 runs, 49 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 97.96
  5. Hain c McBrine b McCarthy; 89 runs, 82 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 108.54
  6. Smith (wk) c Little b Dockrell; 9 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90
  7. Carse c Stirling b Little; 32 runs, 30 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.67
  8. Ahmed c McCarthy b Adair; 6 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75
  9. Hartley not out; 12 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
  10. Potts not out; 3 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100

Extras

13 from 3 legbyes, 2 noballs, 8 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Scrimshaw

Fall of Wickets

  • Phil Salt at 55 for 1, from 6.1 overs
  • Zak Crawley at 56 for 2, from 6.3 overs
  • Ben Duckett at 158 for 3, from 23.3 overs
  • Will Jacks at 205 for 4, from 31.5 overs
  • Jamie Smith at 223 for 5, from 35.1 overs
  • Brydon Carse at 286 for 6, from 43.6 overs
  • Rehan Ahmed at 300 for 7, from 46.1 overs
  • Sam Hain at 328 for 8, from 49.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Adair: 10overs, 1 maidens, 63 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.3.
  2. Little: 10overs, 0 maidens, 82 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.2.
  3. Young: 7overs, 0 maidens, 38 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.42.
  4. McCarthy: 10overs, 0 maidens, 71 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.1.
  5. McBrine: 5overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.8.
  6. Dockrell: 8overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.37.

Match details

  • Toss: Ireland won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • Match referee: Chris Broad
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • Umpire: David Millns
  • Reserve umpire: Mike Burns
  • TV umpire: Paul Reiffel