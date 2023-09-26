Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Econ

Adair : 5 overs, 0 maidens, 48 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.6 .

Little : 5 overs, 0 maidens, 69 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.8 .

Young : 7 overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.42 .

McCarthy : 4 overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.75 .

Campher : 3 overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33 .

van Woerkom : 4 overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 11.75 .