Match summary

Ireland in England

3rd ODI / Bristol

England 280 for 4. Ireland

No result.

England 1st innings

Total

280 for 4, from 31 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt c McCarthy b Young; 61 runs, 28 balls, 7 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 217.86
  2. Jacks b Young; 39 runs, 21 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 185.71
  3. Crawley (c) c Young b van Woerkom; 51 runs, 42 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 121.43
  4. Duckett not out; 107 runs, 78 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 137.18
  5. Hain c van Woerkom b Young; 17 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.44

Extras

5 from 3 legbyes, 1 noballs, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Smith
  • Carse
  • Ahmed
  • Hartley
  • Wood
  • Potts

Fall of Wickets

  • Phil Salt at 87 for 1, from 6.6 overs
  • Will Jacks at 104 for 2, from 8.4 overs
  • Zak Crawley at 205 for 3, from 22.5 overs
  • Sam Hain at 280 for 4, from 30.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Adair: 5overs, 0 maidens, 48 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.6.
  2. Little: 5overs, 0 maidens, 69 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.8.
  3. Young: 7overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.42.
  4. McCarthy: 4overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.75.
  5. Campher: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
  6. van Woerkom: 4overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 11.75.
  7. Dockrell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.

Match details

  • Toss: Ireland won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
  • Match referee: Chris Broad
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Reserve umpire: David Millns
  • TV umpire: Rod Tucker