England 1st innings
Total
280 for 4, from 31 overs.
Batting
- Salt c McCarthy b Young; 61 runs, 28 balls, 7 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 217.86
- Jacks b Young; 39 runs, 21 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 185.71
- Crawley (c) c Young b van Woerkom; 51 runs, 42 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 121.43
- Duckett not out; 107 runs, 78 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 137.18
- Hain c van Woerkom b Young; 17 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.44
Extras
5 from 3 legbyes, 1 noballs, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Smith
- Carse
- Ahmed
- Hartley
- Wood
- Potts
Fall of Wickets
- Phil Salt at 87 for 1, from 6.6 overs
- Will Jacks at 104 for 2, from 8.4 overs
- Zak Crawley at 205 for 3, from 22.5 overs
- Sam Hain at 280 for 4, from 30.6 overs
Bowling
- Adair: 5overs, 0 maidens, 48 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.6.
- Little: 5overs, 0 maidens, 69 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.8.
- Young: 7overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.42.
- McCarthy: 4overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.75.
- Campher: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
- van Woerkom: 4overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 11.75.
- Dockrell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.
Match details
- Toss: Ireland won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
- Match referee: Chris Broad
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Reserve umpire: David Millns
- TV umpire: Rod Tucker