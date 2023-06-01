Ireland 1st innings
Total
172 all out, from 56.2 overs.
Batting
- McCollum c Root b Broad; 36 runs, 108 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Moor lbw b Broad; 10 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
- Balbirnie (c) c Crawley b Broad; 0 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Tector c Potts b Broad; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Stirling c Bairstow b Leach; 30 runs, 35 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
- Tucker (wk) lbw b Leach; 18 runs, 33 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 54.55
- Campher b Leach; 33 runs, 79 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 41.77
- McBrine c Bairstow b Potts; 19 runs, 23 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 82.61
- Adair b Broad; 14 runs, 32 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 43.75
- Hand c Bairstow b Potts; 1 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 14.29
- Hume not out; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
Extras
11 from 1 byes, 9 legbyes, 1 noballs.
Fall of Wickets
- Peter Moor at 15 for 1, from 4.2 overs
- Andrew Balbirnie at 19 for 2, from 6.1 overs
- Harry Tector at 19 for 3, from 6.3 overs
- Paul Stirling at 64 for 4, from 21.3 overs
- James McCollum at 98 for 5, from 30.4 overs
- Lorcan Tucker at 104 for 6, from 35.1 overs
- Andy McBrine at 142 for 7, from 43.3 overs
- Mark Adair at 169 for 8, from 53.5 overs
- Curtis Campher at 172 for 9, from 55.3 overs
- Fionn Hand at 172 for 10, from 56.2 overs
Bowling
- Broad: 17overs, 5 maidens, 51 runs, 5 wickets, and an economy of 3.
- Potts: 12.2overs, 4 maidens, 36 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.91.
- Tongue: 13overs, 4 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.07.
- Leach: 14overs, 2 maidens, 35 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 2.5.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Umpire: Paul Wilson
- Reserve umpire: David Millns
- TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena