Match summary

Ireland in England

1st Test / Day 1 of 4 / Lord's

England Yet to bat. Ireland are batting, 172, from 56.2 overs.

Match between innings.

Ireland are 172 for 10.

Ireland 1st innings

Total

172 all out, from 56.2 overs.

Batting

  1. McCollum c Root b Broad; 36 runs, 108 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  2. Moor lbw b Broad; 10 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
  3. Balbirnie (c) c Crawley b Broad; 0 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  4. Tector c Potts b Broad; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  5. Stirling c Bairstow b Leach; 30 runs, 35 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
  6. Tucker (wk) lbw b Leach; 18 runs, 33 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 54.55
  7. Campher b Leach; 33 runs, 79 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 41.77
  8. McBrine c Bairstow b Potts; 19 runs, 23 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 82.61
  9. Adair b Broad; 14 runs, 32 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 43.75
  10. Hand c Bairstow b Potts; 1 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 14.29
  11. Hume not out; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0

Extras

11 from 1 byes, 9 legbyes, 1 noballs.

Fall of Wickets

  • Peter Moor at 15 for 1, from 4.2 overs
  • Andrew Balbirnie at 19 for 2, from 6.1 overs
  • Harry Tector at 19 for 3, from 6.3 overs
  • Paul Stirling at 64 for 4, from 21.3 overs
  • James McCollum at 98 for 5, from 30.4 overs
  • Lorcan Tucker at 104 for 6, from 35.1 overs
  • Andy McBrine at 142 for 7, from 43.3 overs
  • Mark Adair at 169 for 8, from 53.5 overs
  • Curtis Campher at 172 for 9, from 55.3 overs
  • Fionn Hand at 172 for 10, from 56.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Broad: 17overs, 5 maidens, 51 runs, 5 wickets, and an economy of 3.
  2. Potts: 12.2overs, 4 maidens, 36 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.91.
  3. Tongue: 13overs, 4 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.07.
  4. Leach: 14overs, 2 maidens, 35 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 2.5.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Umpire: Paul Wilson
  • Reserve umpire: David Millns
  • TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena