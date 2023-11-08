 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Pune

England are batting, 154 for 3, from 24.3 overs. Netherlands

England are 154 for 3 with 25.3 overs remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

154 for 3, from 24.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Bairstow c van Meekeren b Dutt; 15 runs, 17 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.24
  2. Malan run out; 87 runs, 74 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 117.57
  3. Root b van Beek; 28 runs, 35 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.00
  4. Stokes not out; 10 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.91
  5. Brook not out; 9 runs, 10 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.00

Extras

5 from 5 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Buttler
  • Ali
  • Woakes
  • Willey
  • Atkinson
  • Rashid

Fall of Wickets

  • Jonny Bairstow at 48 for 1, from 6.6 overs
  • Joe Root at 133 for 2, from 20.2 overs
  • Dawid Malan at 139 for 3, from 21.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Dutt: 7overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.14.
  2. van Beek: 6overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.16.
  3. van Meekeren: 4overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  4. de Leede: 2.3overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
  5. van der Merwe: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
  6. Ackermann: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Reserve umpire: Paul Wilson
  • TV umpire: Marais Erasmus