England 1st innings
Total
154 for 3, from 24.3 overs.
Batting
- Bairstow c van Meekeren b Dutt; 15 runs, 17 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.24
- Malan run out; 87 runs, 74 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 117.57
- Root b van Beek; 28 runs, 35 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.00
- Stokes not out; 10 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.91
- Brook not out; 9 runs, 10 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.00
Extras
5 from 5 wides.
Yet to bat
- Buttler
- Ali
- Woakes
- Willey
- Atkinson
- Rashid
Fall of Wickets
- Jonny Bairstow at 48 for 1, from 6.6 overs
- Joe Root at 133 for 2, from 20.2 overs
- Dawid Malan at 139 for 3, from 21.6 overs
Bowling
- Dutt: 7overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.14.
- van Beek: 6overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.16.
- van Meekeren: 4overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- de Leede: 2.3overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
- van der Merwe: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
- Ackermann: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Reserve umpire: Paul Wilson
- TV umpire: Marais Erasmus