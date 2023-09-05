England 1st innings
Total
175 for 8, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Bairstow (wk) c Mitchell b Santner; 73 runs, 41 balls, 5 fours, 6 sixes, and a strike rate of 178.05
- Jacks c Seifert b Sodhi; 16 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.67
- Malan c Jamieson b Santner; 26 runs, 21 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 123.81
- Brook c Chapman b Sodhi; 4 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50
- Livingstone c Southee b Henry; 26 runs, 20 balls, 0 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 130
- Ali (c) c Phillips b Santner; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Curran c Allen b Ravindra; 5 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125
- Ahmed run out; 11 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 157.14
- Carse not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
Extras
13 from 1 byes, 1 legbyes, 11 wides.
Yet to bat
- Rashid
- Wood
Fall of Wickets
- Will Jacks at 65 for 1, from 6.4 overs
- Jonny Bairstow at 105 for 2, from 11.2 overs
- Harry Brook at 126 for 3, from 13.4 overs
- Dawid Malan at 138 for 4, from 15.2 overs
- Moeen Ali at 140 for 5, from 15.6 overs
- Sam Curran at 150 for 6, from 17.2 overs
- Rehan Ahmed at 172 for 7, from 19.3 overs
- Liam Livingstone at 175 for 8, from 19.6 overs
Bowling
- Southee: 4overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.75.
- Henry: 4overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.75.
- Santner: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 7.5.
- Jamieson: 2overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 17.5.
- Sodhi: 4overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.25.
- Ravindra: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.5.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- Match referee: Chris Broad
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- Umpire: David Millns
- Reserve umpire: Alex Wharf
- TV umpire: Martin Saggers