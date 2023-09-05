 Skip to content

Match summary

New Zealand in England

4th T20I / Nottingham

England 175 for 8. New Zealand 179 for 4.

New Zealand win by 6 wickets.

England 1st innings

Total

175 for 8, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Bairstow (wk) c Mitchell b Santner; 73 runs, 41 balls, 5 fours, 6 sixes, and a strike rate of 178.05
  2. Jacks c Seifert b Sodhi; 16 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.67
  3. Malan c Jamieson b Santner; 26 runs, 21 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 123.81
  4. Brook c Chapman b Sodhi; 4 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50
  5. Livingstone c Southee b Henry; 26 runs, 20 balls, 0 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 130
  6. Ali (c) c Phillips b Santner; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  7. Curran c Allen b Ravindra; 5 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125
  8. Ahmed run out; 11 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 157.14
  9. Carse not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0

Extras

13 from 1 byes, 1 legbyes, 11 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Rashid
  • Wood

Fall of Wickets

  • Will Jacks at 65 for 1, from 6.4 overs
  • Jonny Bairstow at 105 for 2, from 11.2 overs
  • Harry Brook at 126 for 3, from 13.4 overs
  • Dawid Malan at 138 for 4, from 15.2 overs
  • Moeen Ali at 140 for 5, from 15.6 overs
  • Sam Curran at 150 for 6, from 17.2 overs
  • Rehan Ahmed at 172 for 7, from 19.3 overs
  • Liam Livingstone at 175 for 8, from 19.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Southee: 4overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.75.
  2. Henry: 4overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.75.
  3. Santner: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 7.5.
  4. Jamieson: 2overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 17.5.
  5. Sodhi: 4overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.25.
  6. Ravindra: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.5.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • Match referee: Chris Broad
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • Umpire: David Millns
  • Reserve umpire: Alex Wharf
  • TV umpire: Martin Saggers