England 1st innings
Total
198 for -4, from 20 overs.
Batting
Runs
Balls
4s
6s
SR
-
Bairstow
not out;
86 runs,
60 balls,
8 fours,
4 sixes,
and a strike rate of 143.33
-
Jacks
c Chapman b Southee;
19 runs,
11 balls,
3 fours,
1 sixes,
and a strike rate of 172.73
-
Malan
b Santner;
0 runs,
4 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 0
-
Brook
c Allen b Sodhi;
67 runs,
36 balls,
5 fours,
5 sixes,
and a strike rate of 186.11
-
Ali
c Milne b Sodhi;
6 runs,
2 balls,
0 fours,
1 sixes,
and a strike rate of 300
-
Buttler (c, wk)
not out;
13 runs,
8 balls,
0 fours,
1 sixes,
and a strike rate of 162.5
Yet to bat
- Livingstone
- Curran
- Rashid
- Carse
- Atkinson
Fall of Wickets
- Will Jacks at 40 for 1, from 5.3 overs40-1 (Will Jacks, 5.3 ov)
- Dawid Malan at 43 for 2, from 6.4 overs43-2 (Dawid Malan, 6.4 ov)
- Harry Brook at 174 for 3, from 17.2 overs174-3 (Harry Brook, 17.2 ov)
- Moeen Ali at 180 for 4, from 17.4 overs180-4 (Moeen Ali, 17.4 ov)
Bowling
Overs
Maidens
Runs
Wickets
Econ
-
Milne:
4overs,
0 maidens,
23 runs,
0 wickets,
and an economy of 5.75.
-
Southee:
4overs,
0 maidens,
48 runs,
1 wickets,
and an economy of 12.
-
Santner:
4overs,
0 maidens,
36 runs,
1 wickets,
and an economy of 9.
-
Ferguson:
4overs,
0 maidens,
43 runs,
0 wickets,
and an economy of 10.75.
-
Sodhi:
4overs,
0 maidens,
44 runs,
2 wickets,
and an economy of 11.