Match summary

New Zealand in England

2nd T20I / Manchester

England 198 for 4. New Zealand are batting, 3 for 0, from 1 overs.

New Zealand need 196 runs to win from 19.0 overs with 10 wickets remaining.

New Zealand 1st innings

Total

3 for 0, from 1 overs.

Batting

  1. Allen not out; 2 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50
  2. Conway not out; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0

Extras

1 from 1 legbyes.

Yet to bat

  • Seifert
  • Phillips
  • Chapman
  • Mitchell
  • Santner
  • Milne
  • Sodhi
  • Southee
  • Ferguson

Bowling

  1. Curran: 1overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
  • Match referee: Chris Broad
  • Umpire: Alex Wharf
  • Umpire: Martin Saggers
  • Reserve umpire: Mike Burns
  • TV umpire: David Millns