England 1st innings
Total
311 for -9, from 50 overs.
Batting
Runs
Balls
4s
6s
SR
-
Bairstow
c Mitchell b Henry;
13 runs,
16 balls,
1 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 81.25
-
Malan
c Latham b Ravindra;
127 runs,
114 balls,
14 fours,
3 sixes,
and a strike rate of 111.4
-
Root
b Ravindra;
29 runs,
40 balls,
2 fours,
1 sixes,
and a strike rate of 72.5
-
Brook
c Phillips b Ravindra;
10 runs,
15 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 66.67
-
Buttler (c, wk)
c Sub b Mitchell;
36 runs,
31 balls,
3 fours,
1 sixes,
and a strike rate of 116.13
-
Livingstone
lbw b Jamieson;
28 runs,
38 balls,
0 fours,
1 sixes,
and a strike rate of 73.68
-
Ali
c Sub b Ravindra;
3 runs,
8 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 37.5
-
Curran
b Henry;
20 runs,
13 balls,
3 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 153.85
-
Willey
c Sub b Mitchell;
19 runs,
11 balls,
2 fours,
1 sixes,
and a strike rate of 172.73
-
Carse
not out;
15 runs,
13 balls,
0 fours,
1 sixes,
and a strike rate of 115.38
-
Topley
not out;
1 runs,
1 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 100
Fall of Wickets
- Jonny Bairstow at 28 for 1, from 4.5 overs28-1 (Jonny Bairstow, 4.5 ov)
- Joe Root at 107 for 2, from 20.3 overs107-2 (Joe Root, 20.3 ov)
- Harry Brook at 139 for 3, from 24.5 overs139-3 (Harry Brook, 24.5 ov)
- Jos Buttler at 195 for 4, from 33.3 overs195-4 (Jos Buttler, 33.3 ov)
- Dawid Malan at 243 for 5, from 40.1 overs243-5 (Dawid Malan, 40.1 ov)
- Moeen Ali at 250 for 6, from 42.2 overs250-6 (Moeen Ali, 42.2 ov)
- Liam Livingstone at 270 for 7, from 45.2 overs270-7 (Liam Livingstone, 45.2 ov)
- Sam Curran at 282 for 8, from 46.5 overs282-8 (Sam Curran, 46.5 ov)
- David Willey at 304 for 9, from 49.3 overs304-9 (David Willey, 49.3 ov)
Bowling
Overs
Maidens
Runs
Wickets
Econ
-
Henry:
10overs,
0 maidens,
69 runs,
2 wickets,
and an economy of 6.9.
-
Southee:
4overs,
0 maidens,
29 runs,
0 wickets,
and an economy of 7.25.
-
Lister:
6overs,
0 maidens,
32 runs,
0 wickets,
and an economy of 5.33.
-
Jamieson:
10overs,
1 maidens,
53 runs,
1 wickets,
and an economy of 5.3.
-
Ravindra:
10overs,
0 maidens,
60 runs,
4 wickets,
and an economy of 6.
-
Phillips:
3overs,
0 maidens,
25 runs,
0 wickets,
and an economy of 8.33.
-
Mitchell:
7overs,
0 maidens,
40 runs,
2 wickets,
and an economy of 5.71.