 Skip to content

Match summary

New Zealand in England

4th ODI / Lord's

England 311 for 9. New Zealand are batting, 24 for 0, from 5.1 overs.

New Zealand need 288 runs to win from 44.5 overs with 10 wickets remaining.

New Zealand 1st innings

Total

24 for 0, from 5.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Young not out; 15 runs, 19 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.95
  2. Conway not out; 7 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.33

Extras

2 from 1 legbyes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Nicholls
  • Mitchell
  • Latham
  • Phillips
  • Ravindra
  • Jamieson
  • Henry
  • Southee
  • Lister

Bowling

  1. Willey: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
  2. Topley: 2.1overs, 1 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.23.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Match referee: Chris Broad
  • Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Umpire: Martin Saggers
  • Reserve umpire: Alex Wharf
  • TV umpire: Paul Reiffel