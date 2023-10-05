England 1st innings
Total
188 for 5, from 33.2 overs.
Batting
- Bairstow c Mitchell b Santner; 33 runs, 35 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.29
- Malan c Latham b Henry; 14 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.33
- Root not out; 59 runs, 66 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 89.39
- Brook c Conway b Ravindra; 25 runs, 16 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 156.25
- Ali b Phillips; 11 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 64.71
- Buttler (c, wk) c Latham b Henry; 43 runs, 42 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 102.38
Extras
3 from 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- Livingstone
- Woakes
- Curran
- Rashid
- Wood
Fall of Wickets
- Dawid Malan at 40 for 1, from 7.4 overs
- Jonny Bairstow at 64 for 2, from 12.5 overs
- Harry Brook at 94 for 3, from 16.6 overs
- Moeen Ali at 118 for 4, from 21.2 overs
- Jos Buttler at 188 for 5, from 33.2 overs
Bowling
- Boult: 7overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.57.
- Henry: 6.2overs, 1 maidens, 30 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.73.
- Santner: 7overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.71.
- Neesham: 5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.
- Ravindra: 7overs, 0 maidens, 55 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.85.
- Phillips: 1overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Reserve umpire: Sharfuddoula
- TV umpire: Paul Wilson