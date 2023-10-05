 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Ahmedabad

England are batting, 188 for 5, from 33.2 overs. New Zealand

England 1st innings

Batting

  1. Bairstow c Mitchell b Santner; 33 runs, 35 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.29
  2. Malan c Latham b Henry; 14 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.33
  3. Root not out; 59 runs, 66 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 89.39
  4. Brook c Conway b Ravindra; 25 runs, 16 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 156.25
  5. Ali b Phillips; 11 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 64.71
  6. Buttler (c, wk) c Latham b Henry; 43 runs, 42 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 102.38

Extras

3 from 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Livingstone
  • Woakes
  • Curran
  • Rashid
  • Wood

Fall of Wickets

  • Dawid Malan at 40 for 1, from 7.4 overs
  • Jonny Bairstow at 64 for 2, from 12.5 overs
  • Harry Brook at 94 for 3, from 16.6 overs
  • Moeen Ali at 118 for 4, from 21.2 overs
  • Jos Buttler at 188 for 5, from 33.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Boult: 7overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.57.
  2. Henry: 6.2overs, 1 maidens, 30 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.73.
  3. Santner: 7overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.71.
  4. Neesham: 5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.
  5. Ravindra: 7overs, 0 maidens, 55 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.85.
  6. Phillips: 1overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Reserve umpire: Sharfuddoula
  • TV umpire: Paul Wilson