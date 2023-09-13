 Skip to content

Match summary

New Zealand in England

3rd ODI / The Oval

England are batting, 255 for 3, from 34.2 overs. New Zealand

England are 255 for 3 with 15.4 overs remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

255 for 3, from 34.2 overs.

Batting

  1. Bairstow c Conway b Boult; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  2. Malan c Latham b Boult; 96 runs, 95 balls, 12 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 101.05
  3. Root b Boult; 4 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14
  4. Stokes not out; 125 runs, 89 balls, 15 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 140.45
  5. Buttler (c, wk) not out; 19 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 146.15

Extras

11 from 1 byes, 2 legbyes, 8 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Livingstone
  • Ali
  • Curran
  • Woakes
  • Atkinson
  • Topley

Fall of Wickets

  • Jonny Bairstow at 0 for 1, from 0.1 overs
  • Joe Root at 13 for 2, from 2.4 overs
  • Dawid Malan at 212 for 3, from 30.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Boult: 8overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.87.
  2. Jamieson: 6.2overs, 1 maidens, 49 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.73.
  3. Lister: 6overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.5.
  4. Ferguson: 5overs, 0 maidens, 56 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.2.
  5. Phillips: 5overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.8.
  6. Ravindra: 2overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.
  7. Mitchell: 2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: The Kia Oval, London
  • Match referee: Chris Broad
  • Umpire: Alex Wharf
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers
  • TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock