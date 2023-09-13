England 1st innings
Total
255 for 3, from 34.2 overs.
Batting
- Bairstow c Conway b Boult; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Malan c Latham b Boult; 96 runs, 95 balls, 12 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 101.05
- Root b Boult; 4 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14
- Stokes not out; 125 runs, 89 balls, 15 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 140.45
- Buttler (c, wk) not out; 19 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 146.15
Extras
11 from 1 byes, 2 legbyes, 8 wides.
Yet to bat
- Livingstone
- Ali
- Curran
- Woakes
- Atkinson
- Topley
Fall of Wickets
- Jonny Bairstow at 0 for 1, from 0.1 overs
- Joe Root at 13 for 2, from 2.4 overs
- Dawid Malan at 212 for 3, from 30.1 overs
Bowling
- Boult: 8overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.87.
- Jamieson: 6.2overs, 1 maidens, 49 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.73.
- Lister: 6overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.5.
- Ferguson: 5overs, 0 maidens, 56 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.2.
- Phillips: 5overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.8.
- Ravindra: 2overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.
- Mitchell: 2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: The Kia Oval, London
- Match referee: Chris Broad
- Umpire: Alex Wharf
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers
- TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock