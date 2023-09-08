England 1st innings
Total
87 for 2, from 17.1 overs.
Batting
- Brook c Latham b Ferguson; 25 runs, 41 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.98
- Malan b Ravindra; 54 runs, 53 balls, 9 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 101.89
- Root not out; 4 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80
- Stokes not out; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
Extras
2 from 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Buttler
- Livingstone
- Woakes
- Willey
- Rashid
- Atkinson
- Topley
Fall of Wickets
- Dawid Malan at 80 for 1, from 14.6 overs
- Harry Brook at 80 for 2, from 15.4 overs
Bowling
- Southee: 4overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.25.
- Henry: 5overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.6.
- Jamieson: 3overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.
- Ferguson: 3.1overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.
- Ravindra: 2overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
- Match referee: Chris Broad
- Umpire: Alex Wharf
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers
- TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock