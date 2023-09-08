 Skip to content

Match summary

New Zealand in England

1st ODI / Cardiff

England are batting, 87 for 2, from 17.1 overs. New Zealand

England are 87 for 2 with 32.5 overs remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

87 for 2, from 17.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Brook c Latham b Ferguson; 25 runs, 41 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.98
  2. Malan b Ravindra; 54 runs, 53 balls, 9 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 101.89
  3. Root not out; 4 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80
  4. Stokes not out; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67

Extras

2 from 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Buttler
  • Livingstone
  • Woakes
  • Willey
  • Rashid
  • Atkinson
  • Topley

Fall of Wickets

  • Dawid Malan at 80 for 1, from 14.6 overs
  • Harry Brook at 80 for 2, from 15.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Southee: 4overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.25.
  2. Henry: 5overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.6.
  3. Jamieson: 3overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.
  4. Ferguson: 3.1overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.
  5. Ravindra: 2overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  • Match referee: Chris Broad
  • Umpire: Alex Wharf
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers
  • TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock