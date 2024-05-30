Pakistan 1st innings
Total
91 for 5, from 10.4 overs.
Batting
- Muhammad Rizwan b Rashid; 23 runs, 16 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 143.75
- Babar Azam (c) c Rashid b Archer; 36 runs, 22 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 163.64
- Usman Khan not out; 16 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 177.78
- Fakhar Zaman c Rashid b Ali; 9 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Shadab Khan b Rashid; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Azam Khan (wk) c Buttler b Wood; 0 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Iftikhar Ahmed not out; 5 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 250.00
Extras
2 from 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Haris Rauf
- Mohammad Amir
- Naseem Shah
Fall of Wickets
- Babar Azam at 59 for 1, from 5.6 overs
- Muhammad Rizwan at 65 for 2, from 6.4 overs
- Fakhar Zaman at 83 for 3, from 8.6 overs
- Shadab Khan at 84 for 4, from 9.2 overs
- Azam Khan at 86 for 5, from 10.2 overs
Bowling
- Wood: 2.4overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.37.
- Archer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
- Jordan: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
- Ali: 2overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 11.50.
- Rashid: 2overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Livingstone: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: The Kia Oval, London
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- Umpire: Martin Saggers
- TV umpire: Russell Warren
- Match referee: Chris Broad
- Reserve umpire: Graham Lloyd