Match summary

Pakistan in England

4th T20I / The Oval

England Yet to bat. Pakistan are batting, 91 for 5, from 10.4 overs.

Rain stopped play.

Pakistan are 91 for 5 with 9.2 overs remaining.

Pakistan 1st innings

Total

91 for 5, from 10.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Muhammad Rizwan b Rashid; 23 runs, 16 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 143.75
  2. Babar Azam (c) c Rashid b Archer; 36 runs, 22 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 163.64
  3. Usman Khan not out; 16 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 177.78
  4. Fakhar Zaman c Rashid b Ali; 9 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  5. Shadab Khan b Rashid; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  6. Azam Khan (wk) c Buttler b Wood; 0 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  7. Iftikhar Ahmed not out; 5 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 250.00

Extras

2 from 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Haris Rauf
  • Mohammad Amir
  • Naseem Shah

Fall of Wickets

  • Babar Azam at 59 for 1, from 5.6 overs
  • Muhammad Rizwan at 65 for 2, from 6.4 overs
  • Fakhar Zaman at 83 for 3, from 8.6 overs
  • Shadab Khan at 84 for 4, from 9.2 overs
  • Azam Khan at 86 for 5, from 10.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Wood: 2.4overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.37.
  2. Archer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
  3. Jordan: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
  4. Ali: 2overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 11.50.
  5. Rashid: 2overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  6. Livingstone: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: The Kia Oval, London
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • Umpire: Martin Saggers
  • TV umpire: Russell Warren
  • Match referee: Chris Broad
  • Reserve umpire: Graham Lloyd