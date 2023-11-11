 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Kolkata

England are batting, 74 for 0, from 10.4 overs. Pakistan

England are 74 for 0 with 39.2 overs remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

74 for 0, from 10.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Malan not out; 28 runs, 29 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 96.55
  2. Bairstow not out; 35 runs, 35 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

11 from 11 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Root
  • Stokes
  • Brook
  • Buttler
  • Ali
  • Woakes
  • Willey
  • Rashid
  • Atkinson

Bowling

  1. Shaheen Shah Afridi: 5overs, 1 maidens, 27 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.
  2. Haris Rauf: 3overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.33.
  3. Iftikhar Ahmed: 2overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  4. Mohammad Wasim: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Umpire: Paul Wilson
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • Reserve umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat