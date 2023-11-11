England 1st innings
Total
74 for 0, from 10.4 overs.
Batting
- Malan not out; 28 runs, 29 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 96.55
- Bairstow not out; 35 runs, 35 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
11 from 11 wides.
Yet to bat
- Root
- Stokes
- Brook
- Buttler
- Ali
- Woakes
- Willey
- Rashid
- Atkinson
Bowling
- Shaheen Shah Afridi: 5overs, 1 maidens, 27 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.
- Haris Rauf: 3overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.33.
- Iftikhar Ahmed: 2overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- Mohammad Wasim: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Umpire: Paul Wilson
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- Reserve umpire: Paul Reiffel
- TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat