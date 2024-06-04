 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group B / Bridgetown

England Yet to bat. Scotland are batting, 51 for 0, from 6.2 overs.

Rain stopped play.

Scotland are 51 for 0 with 13.4 overs remaining.

Scotland 1st innings

Total

51 for 0, from 6.2 overs.

Batting

  1. Munsey not out; 18 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.74
  2. Jones not out; 30 runs, 20 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00

Extras

3 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • McMullen
  • Berrington
  • Cross
  • Leask
  • Greaves
  • Watt
  • Sole
  • Wheal
  • Currie

Fall of Wickets

Bowling

  1. Wood: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
  2. Archer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  3. Ali: 1.2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  4. Jordan: 1overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Scotland won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Umpire: Asif Yaqoob
  • TV umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
  • Reserve umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal