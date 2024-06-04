Scotland 1st innings
Total
51 for 0, from 6.2 overs.
Batting
- Munsey not out; 18 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.74
- Jones not out; 30 runs, 20 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00
Extras
3 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- McMullen
- Berrington
- Cross
- Leask
- Greaves
- Watt
- Sole
- Wheal
- Currie
Fall of Wickets
Bowling
- Wood: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
- Archer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Ali: 1.2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Jordan: 1overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.00.
Match details
- Toss: Scotland won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Umpire: Asif Yaqoob
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson
- Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
- Reserve umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal