Match summary

South Africa in England

2nd T20I / Manchester

England 304 for 2. South Africa are batting, 58 for 2, from 4.3 overs.

South Africa need 247 runs to win from 15.3 overs with 8 wickets remaining.

South Africa 1st innings

Total

58 for 2, from 4.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Markram (c) not out; 31 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 238.46
  2. Rickelton (wk) c Dawson b Archer; 20 runs, 10 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
  3. Pretorius c Wood b Archer; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  4. Brevis not out; 4 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Stubbs
  • Ferreira
  • Jansen
  • Rabada
  • Fortuin
  • Maphaka
  • Williams

Fall of Wickets

  • Ryan Rickelton at 50 for 1, from 3.4 overs
  • Lhuan-dré Pretorius at 53 for 2, from 3.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Wood: 2overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.00.
  2. Archer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 11.50.
  3. S Curran: 0.3overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.

Match details

  • Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
  • Umpire: Graham Lloyd
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • TV umpire: Russell Warren
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers