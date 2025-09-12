Match summary
South Africa in England
2nd T20I / Manchester
England 304 for 2. South Africa 58 for 2, from 4.3 overs.
South Africa need 247 runs to win from 15.3 overs with 8 wickets remaining.
South Africa 1st innings
Total
58 for 2, from 4.3 overs.
Batting
- Markram (c) not out; 31 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 238.46
- Rickelton (wk) c Dawson b Archer; 20 runs, 10 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
- Pretorius c Wood b Archer; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Brevis not out; 4 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Stubbs
- Ferreira
- Jansen
- Rabada
- Fortuin
- Maphaka
- Williams
Fall of Wickets
- Ryan Rickelton at 50 for 1, from 3.4 overs
- Lhuan-dré Pretorius at 53 for 2, from 3.6 overs
Bowling
- Wood: 2overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.00.
- Archer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 11.50.
- S Curran: 0.3overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
Match details
- Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- Umpire: Graham Lloyd
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- TV umpire: Russell Warren
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers