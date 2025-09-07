Match summary
South Africa in England
3rd ODI / Southampton
England 3 for 0, from 1 overs. South Africa
England are 3 for 0 with 49.0 overs remaining.
England 1st innings
Total
3 for 0, from 1 overs.
Batting
- Smith not out; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Duckett not out; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Root
- Brook
- Buttler
- Bethell
- Jacks
- Overton
- Carse
- Archer
- Rashid
Fall of Wickets
Bowling
- Burger: 1overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
Match details
- Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Utilita Bowl, Southampton
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Umpire: Russell Warren
- TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Reserve umpire: Mike Burns