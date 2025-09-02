 Skip to content

Match summary

South Africa in England

1st ODI / Leeds

England 131. South Africa are batting, 14 for 0, from 1.1 overs.

South Africa need 118 runs to win from 48.5 overs with 10 wickets remaining.

South Africa 1st innings

Total

14 for 0, from 1.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Markram not out; 14 runs, 6 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 233.33
  2. Rickelton (wk) not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

0

Yet to bat

  • Bavuma
  • de Zorzi
  • Stubbs
  • Brevis
  • Mulder
  • Bosch
  • Maharaj
  • Burger
  • Ngidi

Fall of Wickets

Bowling

  1. Baker: 1overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.00.
  2. Archer: 0.1overs, 0 maidens, 0 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 0.00.

Match details

  • Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Headingley, Leeds
  • Umpire: Russell Warren
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Reserve umpire: Mike Burns