Match summary
South Africa in England
1st ODI / Leeds
England 131. South Africa 14 for 0, from 1.1 overs.
South Africa need 118 runs to win from 48.5 overs with 10 wickets remaining.
South Africa 1st innings
Total
14 for 0, from 1.1 overs.
Batting
- Markram not out; 14 runs, 6 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 233.33
- Rickelton (wk) not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
0
Yet to bat
- Bavuma
- de Zorzi
- Stubbs
- Brevis
- Mulder
- Bosch
- Maharaj
- Burger
- Ngidi
Fall of Wickets
Bowling
- Baker: 1overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.00.
- Archer: 0.1overs, 0 maidens, 0 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 0.00.
Match details
- Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Headingley, Leeds
- Umpire: Russell Warren
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Reserve umpire: Mike Burns