Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Mumbai (WS)

England Yet to bat. South Africa are batting, 233 for 4, from 35 overs.

South Africa are 233 for 4 with 15.0 overs remaining.

South Africa 1st innings

Total

233 for 4, from 35 overs.

Batting

  1. de Kock (wk) c Buttler b Topley; 4 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
  2. Hendricks b Rashid; 85 runs, 75 balls, 9 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 113.33
  3. van der Dussen c Bairstow b Rashid; 60 runs, 61 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 98.36
  4. Markram (c) c Bairstow b Topley; 42 runs, 44 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 95.45
  5. Klaasen not out; 35 runs, 28 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00

Extras

7 from 1 byes, 1 legbyes, 5 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Miller
  • Jansen
  • Coetzee
  • Maharaj
  • Rabada
  • Ngidi

Fall of Wickets

  • Quinton de Kock at 4 for 1, from 0.2 overs
  • Rassie van der Dussen at 125 for 2, from 19.4 overs
  • Reeza Hendricks at 164 for 3, from 25.2 overs
  • Aiden Markram at 233 for 4, from 34.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Topley: 4.5overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.58.
  2. Willey: 7overs, 1 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.28.
  3. Root: 6.1overs, 0 maidens, 48 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.78.
  4. Atkinson: 5overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.80.
  5. Wood: 5overs, 0 maidens, 53 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.60.
  6. Rashid: 7overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.28.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Reserve umpire: Joel Wilson
  • TV umpire: Paul Reiffel