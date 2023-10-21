South Africa 1st innings
Total
233 for 4, from 35 overs.
Batting
- de Kock (wk) c Buttler b Topley; 4 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
- Hendricks b Rashid; 85 runs, 75 balls, 9 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 113.33
- van der Dussen c Bairstow b Rashid; 60 runs, 61 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 98.36
- Markram (c) c Bairstow b Topley; 42 runs, 44 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 95.45
- Klaasen not out; 35 runs, 28 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00
Extras
7 from 1 byes, 1 legbyes, 5 wides.
Yet to bat
- Miller
- Jansen
- Coetzee
- Maharaj
- Rabada
- Ngidi
Fall of Wickets
- Quinton de Kock at 4 for 1, from 0.2 overs
- Rassie van der Dussen at 125 for 2, from 19.4 overs
- Reeza Hendricks at 164 for 3, from 25.2 overs
- Aiden Markram at 233 for 4, from 34.6 overs
Bowling
- Topley: 4.5overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.58.
- Willey: 7overs, 1 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.28.
- Root: 6.1overs, 0 maidens, 48 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.78.
- Atkinson: 5overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.80.
- Wood: 5overs, 0 maidens, 53 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.60.
- Rashid: 7overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.28.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Reserve umpire: Joel Wilson
- TV umpire: Paul Reiffel