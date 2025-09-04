 Skip to content

Match summary

South Africa in England

2nd ODI / Lord's

England Yet to bat. South Africa are batting, 34 for 0, from 6.5 overs.

South Africa are 34 for 0 with 43.1 overs remaining.

South Africa 1st innings

Total

34 for 0, from 6.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Markram not out; 17 runs, 27 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 62.96
  2. Rickelton (wk) not out; 14 runs, 14 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

3 from 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Bavuma
  • Breetzke
  • Stubbs
  • Brevis
  • Bosch
  • Muthusamy
  • Maharaj
  • Burger
  • Ngidi

Fall of Wickets

Bowling

  1. Archer: 3overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.33.
  2. Mahmood: 3overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
  3. Carse: 0.5overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • TV umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Reserve umpire: Russell Warren