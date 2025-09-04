Match summary
South Africa in England
2nd ODI / Lord's
England Yet to bat. South Africa 34 for 0, from 6.5 overs.
South Africa are 34 for 0 with 43.1 overs remaining.
South Africa 1st innings
Total
34 for 0, from 6.5 overs.
Batting
- Markram not out; 17 runs, 27 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 62.96
- Rickelton (wk) not out; 14 runs, 14 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
3 from 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- Bavuma
- Breetzke
- Stubbs
- Brevis
- Bosch
- Muthusamy
- Maharaj
- Burger
- Ngidi
Fall of Wickets
Bowling
- Archer: 3overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.33.
- Mahmood: 3overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
- Carse: 0.5overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- TV umpire: Nitin Menon
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Reserve umpire: Russell Warren