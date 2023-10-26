7 from 3lb legbyes, 4w wides.

and a strike rate of 83.33

and a strike rate of 28.57

run out ;

and a strike rate of 82.35

not out ;

and a strike rate of 0.00

c Samarawickrama b Rajitha ;

and a strike rate of 100.00

c Perera b Mathews ;

and a strike rate of 16.67

and a strike rate of 133.33

c Mendis b Kumara ;

Buttler (c, wk)

and a strike rate of 58.90

c Sub b Kumara ;

and a strike rate of 30.00

run out ;

and a strike rate of 112.00

c Mendis b Mathews ;

and a strike rate of 96.77

c de Silva b Rajitha ;

156 all out, from 33.2 overs.

Dawid Malan at 45 for 1, from 6.3 overs 45-1 (Dawid Malan, 6.3 ov)

Joe Root at 57 for 2, from 9.4 overs 57-2 (Joe Root, 9.4 ov)

Jonny Bairstow at 68 for 3, from 13.2 overs 68-3 (Jonny Bairstow, 13.2 ov)

Jos Buttler at 77 for 4, from 14.5 overs 77-4 (Jos Buttler, 14.5 ov)

Liam Livingstone at 85 for 5, from 16.6 overs 85-5 (Liam Livingstone, 16.6 ov)

Moeen Ali at 122 for 6, from 24.4 overs 122-6 (Moeen Ali, 24.4 ov)

Chris Woakes at 123 for 7, from 25.5 overs 123-7 (Chris Woakes, 25.5 ov)

Ben Stokes at 137 for 8, from 30.1 overs 137-8 (Ben Stokes, 30.1 ov)

Adil Rashid at 147 for 9, from 31.5 overs 147-9 (Adil Rashid, 31.5 ov)