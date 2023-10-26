England 1st innings
Total
156 all out, from 33.2 overs.
Batting
- Bairstow c de Silva b Rajitha; 30 runs, 31 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 96.77
- Malan c Mendis b Mathews; 28 runs, 25 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.00
- Root run out; 3 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 30.00
- Stokes c Sub b Kumara; 43 runs, 73 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.90
- Buttler (c, wk) c Mendis b Kumara; 8 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
- Livingstone lbw b Kumara; 1 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 16.67
- Ali c Perera b Mathews; 15 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Woakes c Samarawickrama b Rajitha; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Willey not out; 14 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 82.35
- Rashid run out; 2 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
- Wood st Mendis b Theekshana; 5 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
Extras
7 from 3 legbyes, 4 wides.
Fall of Wickets
- Dawid Malan at 45 for 1, from 6.3 overs
- Joe Root at 57 for 2, from 9.4 overs
- Jonny Bairstow at 68 for 3, from 13.2 overs
- Jos Buttler at 77 for 4, from 14.5 overs
- Liam Livingstone at 85 for 5, from 16.6 overs
- Moeen Ali at 122 for 6, from 24.4 overs
- Chris Woakes at 123 for 7, from 25.5 overs
- Ben Stokes at 137 for 8, from 30.1 overs
- Adil Rashid at 147 for 9, from 31.5 overs
- Mark Wood at 156 for 10, from 33.2 overs
Bowling
- Madushanka: 5overs, 0 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.40.
- Rajitha: 7overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.14.
- Theekshana: 8.2overs, 1 maidens, 21 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.52.
- Mathews: 5overs, 1 maidens, 14 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.80.
- Kumara: 7overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- de Silva: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Umpire: Chris Brown
- Reserve umpire: Rod Tucker
- TV umpire: Ahsan Raza