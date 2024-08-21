Sri Lanka 1st innings
Total
109 for 6, from 32.4 overs.
Batting
- KNM Fernando c Root b Woakes; 4 runs, 16 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
- Karunaratne c †Smith b Atkinson; 2 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 11.11
- BKG Mendis c Brook b Wood; 24 runs, 34 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.59
- Mathews lbw b Woakes; 0 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Chandimal (wk) lbw b Bashir; 17 runs, 40 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.50
- de Silva (c) not out; 41 runs, 46 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 89.13
- PHKD Mendis c †Smith b Woakes; 12 runs, 25 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 48.00
- Jayasuriya not out; 8 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Rathnayake
- AM Fernando
- MVT Fernando
Fall of Wickets
- Dimuth Karunaratne at 6 for 1, from 5.3 overs
- Nishan Madushka at 6 for 2, from 6.1 overs
- Angelo Mathews at 6 for 3, from 6.6 overs
- Kusal Mendis at 40 for 4, from 15.1 overs
- Dinesh Chandimal at 72 for 5, from 22.3 overs
- Kamindu Mendis at 92 for 6, from 28.6 overs
Bowling
- Woakes: 10.4overs, 3 maidens, 30 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 2.81.
- Atkinson: 10overs, 2 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.60.
- Potts: 5overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.60.
- Wood: 4overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.25.
- Bashir: 3overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.33.
Match details
- Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Match referee: David Boon
- Reserve umpire: Mike Burns