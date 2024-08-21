1 from 1w wides.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 66.67

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 48.00

c †Smith b Woakes

c †Smith b Woakes ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 89.13

not out

not out ;

de Silva (c)

de Silva (c)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 42.50

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 70.59

c Brook b Wood

c Brook b Wood ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 11.11

c †Smith b Atkinson

c †Smith b Atkinson ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 25.00

c Root b Woakes

c Root b Woakes ;

109 for -6, from 32.4 overs.

Dimuth Karunaratne at 6 for 1, from 5.3 overs 6-1 (Dimuth Karunaratne, 5.3 ov)

Nishan Madushka at 6 for 2, from 6.1 overs 6-2 (Nishan Madushka, 6.1 ov)

Angelo Mathews at 6 for 3, from 6.6 overs 6-3 (Angelo Mathews, 6.6 ov)

Kusal Mendis at 40 for 4, from 15.1 overs 40-4 (Kusal Mendis, 15.1 ov)

Dinesh Chandimal at 72 for 5, from 22.3 overs 72-5 (Dinesh Chandimal, 22.3 ov)