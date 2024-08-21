 Skip to content

Match summary

Sri Lanka in England

1st Test / Day 1 of 5 / Manchester

England Yet to bat. Sri Lanka are batting, 109 for 6, from 32.4 overs.

Sri Lanka 1st innings

Total

109 for 6, from 32.4 overs.

Batting

  1. KNM Fernando c Root b Woakes; 4 runs, 16 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
  2. Karunaratne c †Smith b Atkinson; 2 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 11.11
  3. BKG Mendis c Brook b Wood; 24 runs, 34 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70.59
  4. Mathews lbw b Woakes; 0 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  5. Chandimal (wk) lbw b Bashir; 17 runs, 40 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.50
  6. de Silva (c) not out; 41 runs, 46 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 89.13
  7. PHKD Mendis c †Smith b Woakes; 12 runs, 25 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 48.00
  8. Jayasuriya not out; 8 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Rathnayake
  • AM Fernando
  • MVT Fernando

Fall of Wickets

  • Dimuth Karunaratne at 6 for 1, from 5.3 overs
  • Nishan Madushka at 6 for 2, from 6.1 overs
  • Angelo Mathews at 6 for 3, from 6.6 overs
  • Kusal Mendis at 40 for 4, from 15.1 overs
  • Dinesh Chandimal at 72 for 5, from 22.3 overs
  • Kamindu Mendis at 92 for 6, from 28.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Woakes: 10.4overs, 3 maidens, 30 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 2.81.
  2. Atkinson: 10overs, 2 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.60.
  3. Potts: 5overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.60.
  4. Wood: 4overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.25.
  5. Bashir: 3overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.33.

Match details

  • Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
  • TV umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Match referee: David Boon
  • Reserve umpire: Mike Burns