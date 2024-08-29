9 from 8b byes, 1lb legbyes.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 50.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 22.22

c AM Fernando b Kumara

c AM Fernando b Kumara ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 36.84

c †KNM Fernando b Rathnayake

c †KNM Fernando b Rathnayake ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 73.33

lbw b AM Fernando

lbw b AM Fernando ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 63.80

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 10.00

c de Silva b AM Fernando

c de Silva b AM Fernando ;

Pope (c)

Pope (c)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 40.91

c †KNM Fernando b Kumara

c †KNM Fernando b Kumara ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 85.11

c Kumara b Jayasuriya

c Kumara b Jayasuriya ;

226 for -6, from 62.5 overs.

Dan Lawrence at 33 for 1, from 6.5 overs 33-1 (Dan Lawrence, 6.5 ov)

Ollie Pope at 42 for 2, from 9.2 overs 42-2 (Ollie Pope, 9.2 ov)

Ben Duckett at 82 for 3, from 18.4 overs 82-3 (Ben Duckett, 18.4 ov)

Harry Brook at 130 for 4, from 30.5 overs 130-4 (Harry Brook, 30.5 ov)

Jamie Smith at 192 for 5, from 48.6 overs 192-5 (Jamie Smith, 48.6 ov)