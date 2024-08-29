England 1st innings
Total
226 for 6, from 62.5 overs.
Batting
- Duckett c Kumara b Jayasuriya; 40 runs, 47 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.11
- Lawrence c †KNM Fernando b Kumara; 9 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.91
- Pope (c) c de Silva b AM Fernando; 1 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 10.00
- Root not out; 104 runs, 163 balls, 13 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.80
- Brook lbw b AM Fernando; 33 runs, 45 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 73.33
- Smith (wk) c †KNM Fernando b Rathnayake; 21 runs, 57 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 36.84
- Woakes c AM Fernando b Kumara; 6 runs, 27 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 22.22
- Atkinson not out; 3 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
Extras
9 from 8 byes, 1 legbyes.
Yet to bat
- Potts
- Stone
- Bashir
Fall of Wickets
- Dan Lawrence at 33 for 1, from 6.5 overs
- Ollie Pope at 42 for 2, from 9.2 overs
- Ben Duckett at 82 for 3, from 18.4 overs
- Harry Brook at 130 for 4, from 30.5 overs
- Jamie Smith at 192 for 5, from 48.6 overs
- Chris Woakes at 216 for 6, from 58.6 overs
Bowling
- AM Fernando: 11overs, 1 maidens, 46 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.18.
- Rathnayake: 16overs, 1 maidens, 61 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.81.
- Kumara: 16.5overs, 2 maidens, 55 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.26.
- Jayasuriya: 19overs, 2 maidens, 55 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.89.
Match details
- Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Umpire: Joel Wilson
- TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Match referee: David Boon
- Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers