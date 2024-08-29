 Skip to content

Match summary

Sri Lanka in England

2nd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Lord's

England are batting, 226 for 6, from 62.5 overs. Sri Lanka

England are 226 for 6.

England 1st innings

Total

226 for 6, from 62.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Duckett c Kumara b Jayasuriya; 40 runs, 47 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.11
  2. Lawrence c †KNM Fernando b Kumara; 9 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.91
  3. Pope (c) c de Silva b AM Fernando; 1 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 10.00
  4. Root not out; 104 runs, 163 balls, 13 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.80
  5. Brook lbw b AM Fernando; 33 runs, 45 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 73.33
  6. Smith (wk) c †KNM Fernando b Rathnayake; 21 runs, 57 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 36.84
  7. Woakes c AM Fernando b Kumara; 6 runs, 27 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 22.22
  8. Atkinson not out; 3 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00

Extras

9 from 8 byes, 1 legbyes.

Yet to bat

  • Potts
  • Stone
  • Bashir

Fall of Wickets

  • Dan Lawrence at 33 for 1, from 6.5 overs
  • Ollie Pope at 42 for 2, from 9.2 overs
  • Ben Duckett at 82 for 3, from 18.4 overs
  • Harry Brook at 130 for 4, from 30.5 overs
  • Jamie Smith at 192 for 5, from 48.6 overs
  • Chris Woakes at 216 for 6, from 58.6 overs

Bowling

  1. AM Fernando: 11overs, 1 maidens, 46 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.18.
  2. Rathnayake: 16overs, 1 maidens, 61 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.81.
  3. Kumara: 16.5overs, 2 maidens, 55 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.26.
  4. Jayasuriya: 19overs, 2 maidens, 55 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.89.

Match details

  • Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Match referee: David Boon
  • Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers