Match summary

West Indies in England

1st Test / Day 1 of 5 / Lord's

England are batting, 71 for 1, from 15 overs. West Indies 121.

England trail West Indies by 50 runs with 9 wickets remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

71 for 1, from 15 overs.

Batting

  1. Crawley not out; 30 runs, 50 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
  2. Duckett c Da Silva b Seales; 3 runs, 13 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 23.08
  3. Pope not out; 33 runs, 29 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 113.79

Extras

5 from 3 legbyes, 2 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Root
  • Brook
  • Stokes
  • Smith
  • Woakes
  • Atkinson
  • Bashir
  • Anderson

Fall of Wickets

  • Ben Duckett at 29 for 1, from 7.2 overs

Bowling

  1. AS Joseph: 7overs, 1 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.28.
  2. Seales: 6overs, 1 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
  3. S Joseph: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  4. Holder: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Reserve umpire: Russell Warren