England 1st innings
Total
71 for 1, from 15 overs.
Batting
- Crawley not out; 30 runs, 50 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
- Duckett c Da Silva b Seales; 3 runs, 13 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 23.08
- Pope not out; 33 runs, 29 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 113.79
Extras
5 from 3 legbyes, 2 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Root
- Brook
- Stokes
- Smith
- Woakes
- Atkinson
- Bashir
- Anderson
Fall of Wickets
- Ben Duckett at 29 for 1, from 7.2 overs
Bowling
- AS Joseph: 7overs, 1 maidens, 37 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.28.
- Seales: 6overs, 1 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
- S Joseph: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Holder: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Reserve umpire: Russell Warren