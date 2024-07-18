 Skip to content

Match summary

West Indies in England

2nd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Nottingham

England are batting, 134 for 2, from 26 overs. West Indies

Lunch is being taken.

England are 134 for 2.

England 1st innings

Total

134 for 2, from 26 overs.

Batting

  1. Crawley c Athanaze b AS Joseph; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  2. Duckett c Holder b S Joseph; 71 runs, 59 balls, 14 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.34
  3. Pope not out; 47 runs, 75 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 62.67
  4. Root not out; 13 runs, 20 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.00

Extras

3 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Brook
  • Stokes
  • Smith
  • Woakes
  • Wood
  • Atkinson
  • Bashir

Fall of Wickets

  • Zak Crawley at 0 for 1, from 0.3 overs
  • Ben Duckett at 105 for 2, from 18.6 overs

Bowling

  1. AS Joseph: 7overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.71.
  2. Seales: 5overs, 1 maidens, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.80.
  3. Holder: 4overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.25.
  4. S Joseph: 6overs, 1 maidens, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  5. Sinclair: 4overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.

Match details

  • Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • TV umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Reserve umpire: Alex Wharf