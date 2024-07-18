England 1st innings
Total
134 for 2, from 26 overs.
Batting
- Crawley c Athanaze b AS Joseph; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Duckett c Holder b S Joseph; 71 runs, 59 balls, 14 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.34
- Pope not out; 47 runs, 75 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 62.67
- Root not out; 13 runs, 20 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.00
Extras
3 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Brook
- Stokes
- Smith
- Woakes
- Wood
- Atkinson
- Bashir
Fall of Wickets
- Zak Crawley at 0 for 1, from 0.3 overs
- Ben Duckett at 105 for 2, from 18.6 overs
Bowling
- AS Joseph: 7overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.71.
- Seales: 5overs, 1 maidens, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.80.
- Holder: 4overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.25.
- S Joseph: 6overs, 1 maidens, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Sinclair: 4overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
Match details
- Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- TV umpire: Nitin Menon
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Reserve umpire: Alex Wharf