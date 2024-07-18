Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Econ

AS Joseph : 7 overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.71 .

Seales : 5 overs, 1 maidens, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.80 .

Holder : 4 overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.25 .

S Joseph : 6 overs, 1 maidens, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00 .