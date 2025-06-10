 Skip to content

Match summary

West Indies in England

3rd T20I / Southampton

England 248 for 3. West Indies are batting, 172 for 6, from 17 overs.

West Indies need 77 runs to win from 3.0 overs with 4 wickets remaining.

West Indies 1st innings

Total

172 for 6, from 17 overs.

Batting

  1. Lewis c Duckett b Dawson; 9 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00
  2. Charles c Smith b Wood; 9 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
  3. Hope (c, wk) c Buttler b Carse; 45 runs, 27 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
  4. Hetmyer c Duckett b Bethell; 26 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 325.00
  5. Rutherford c Wood b Rashid; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
  6. Powell not out; 46 runs, 30 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 153.33
  7. Shepherd c Brook b Rashid; 0 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  8. Holder not out; 25 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 227.27

Extras

11 from 5 legbyes, 1 noballs, 5 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Motie
  • A Joseph
  • Hosein

Fall of Wickets

  • Johnson Charles at 18 for 1, from 2.2 overs
  • Evin Lewis at 37 for 2, from 4.2 overs
  • Shimron Hetmyer at 69 for 3, from 6.3 overs
  • Sherfane Rutherford at 70 for 4, from 7.1 overs
  • Shai Hope at 119 for 5, from 11.5 overs
  • Romario Shepherd at 120 for 6, from 12.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Wood: 3overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  2. Carse: 3overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 13.33.
  3. Jacks: 1overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.00.
  4. Dawson: 4overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
  5. Bethell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.66.
  6. Rashid: 3overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.33.

Match details

  • Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Utilita Bowl, Southampton
  • Umpire: Russell Warren
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • TV umpire: Martin Saggers
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Graham Lloyd