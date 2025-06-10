Match summary
West Indies in England
3rd T20I / Southampton
England 248 for 3. West Indies 172 for 6, from 17 overs.
West Indies need 77 runs to win from 3.0 overs with 4 wickets remaining.
West Indies 1st innings
Total
172 for 6, from 17 overs.
Batting
- Lewis c Duckett b Dawson; 9 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00
- Charles c Smith b Wood; 9 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
- Hope (c, wk) c Buttler b Carse; 45 runs, 27 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
- Hetmyer c Duckett b Bethell; 26 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 325.00
- Rutherford c Wood b Rashid; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
- Powell not out; 46 runs, 30 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 153.33
- Shepherd c Brook b Rashid; 0 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Holder not out; 25 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 227.27
Extras
11 from 5 legbyes, 1 noballs, 5 wides.
Yet to bat
- Motie
- A Joseph
- Hosein
Fall of Wickets
- Johnson Charles at 18 for 1, from 2.2 overs
- Evin Lewis at 37 for 2, from 4.2 overs
- Shimron Hetmyer at 69 for 3, from 6.3 overs
- Sherfane Rutherford at 70 for 4, from 7.1 overs
- Shai Hope at 119 for 5, from 11.5 overs
- Romario Shepherd at 120 for 6, from 12.5 overs
Bowling
- Wood: 3overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Carse: 3overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 13.33.
- Jacks: 1overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.00.
- Dawson: 4overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.50.
- Bethell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.66.
- Rashid: 3overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.33.
Match details
- Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Utilita Bowl, Southampton
- Umpire: Russell Warren
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- TV umpire: Martin Saggers
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Graham Lloyd