 Skip to content

Match summary

West Indies in England

2nd T20I / Bristol

England 199 for 6. West Indies 196 for 6.

England win by 4 wickets.

West Indies 1st innings

Total

196 for 6, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Lewis lbw b Wood; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  2. Charles b Wood; 47 runs, 39 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.51
  3. Hope (c, wk) st Buttler b Rashid; 49 runs, 38 balls, 2 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 128.95
  4. Rutherford c Banton b Bethell; 6 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
  5. Powell c Wood b Carse; 34 runs, 15 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 226.67
  6. Shepherd run out (Buttler); 19 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 172.73
  7. Holder not out; 29 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 322.22
  8. Chase not out; 6 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 600.00

Extras

6 from 1 byes, 2 noballs, 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • A Joseph
  • Motie
  • Hosein

Fall of Wickets

  • Evin Lewis at 0 for 1, from 0.1 overs
  • Shai Hope at 90 for 2, from 10.5 overs
  • Sherfane Rutherford at 98 for 3, from 12.5 overs
  • Johnson Charles at 117 for 4, from 15.2 overs
  • Rovman Powell at 148 for 5, from 17.3 overs
  • Romario Shepherd at 190 for 6, from 19.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Wood: 4overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.25.
  2. Dawson: 4overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.75.
  3. Carse: 4overs, 0 maidens, 42 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
  4. Bethell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  5. Rashid: 4overs, 0 maidens, 59 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 14.75.
  6. Jacks: 1overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
  • Umpire: Martin Saggers
  • Umpire: Russell Warren
  • TV umpire: Graham Lloyd
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Mike Burns