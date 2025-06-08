and an economy of

and an economy of 8.25 .

and an economy of

and an economy of 8.57 .

and an economy of

and an economy of 14.00 .

and an economy of

and an economy of 11.25 .

and an economy of

and an economy of 9.33 .

Chase :

1 overs,

0 maidens,

15 runs,

1 wickets,