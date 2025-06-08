Match summary
West Indies in England
2nd T20I / Bristol
England 199 for 6. West Indies 196 for 6.
England win by 4 wickets.
West Indies 1st innings
Total
196 for 6, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Lewis lbw b Wood; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Charles b Wood; 47 runs, 39 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.51
- Hope (c, wk) st Buttler b Rashid; 49 runs, 38 balls, 2 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 128.95
- Rutherford c Banton b Bethell; 6 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
- Powell c Wood b Carse; 34 runs, 15 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 226.67
- Shepherd run out (Buttler); 19 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 172.73
- Holder not out; 29 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 322.22
- Chase not out; 6 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 600.00
Extras
6 from 1 byes, 2 noballs, 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- A Joseph
- Motie
- Hosein
Fall of Wickets
- Evin Lewis at 0 for 1, from 0.1 overs
- Shai Hope at 90 for 2, from 10.5 overs
- Sherfane Rutherford at 98 for 3, from 12.5 overs
- Johnson Charles at 117 for 4, from 15.2 overs
- Rovman Powell at 148 for 5, from 17.3 overs
- Romario Shepherd at 190 for 6, from 19.5 overs
Bowling
- Wood: 4overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.25.
- Dawson: 4overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.75.
- Carse: 4overs, 0 maidens, 42 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
- Bethell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Rashid: 4overs, 0 maidens, 59 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 14.75.
- Jacks: 1overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
- Umpire: Martin Saggers
- Umpire: Russell Warren
- TV umpire: Graham Lloyd
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Mike Burns