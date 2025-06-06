Match summary
West Indies in England
1st T20I / Chester-le-Street
England 179 for 5, from 19 overs. West Indies
England are 179 for 5 with 1.0 overs remaining.
England 1st innings
Total
179 for 5, from 19 overs.
Batting
- Smith c Rutherford b Shepherd; 38 runs, 20 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 190.00
- Duckett c Hope b Shepherd; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
- Buttler (wk) lbw b A Joseph; 96 runs, 59 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 162.71
- Brook (c) b Chase; 6 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
- Banton lbw b Russell; 3 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
- Bethell not out; 22 runs, 22 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Jacks not out; 1 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
12 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 10 wides.
Yet to bat
- Dawson
- Carse
- Rashid
- Potts
Fall of Wickets
- Ben Duckett at 16 for 1, from 1.3 overs
- Jamie Smith at 95 for 2, from 7.6 overs
- Harry Brook at 104 for 3, from 9.2 overs
- Tom Banton at 116 for 4, from 11.4 overs
- Jos Buttler at 176 for 5, from 18.4 overs
Bowling
- Holder: 3overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.66.
- Shepherd: 4overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.25.
- A Joseph: 4overs, 0 maidens, 51 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 12.75.
- Russell: 2overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 12.50.
- Motie: 4overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.25.
- Chase: 2overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.50.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- Umpire: Graham Lloyd
- TV umpire: Russell Warren
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers