 Skip to content

Match summary

West Indies in England

1st T20I / Chester-le-Street

England are batting, 179 for 5, from 19 overs. West Indies

England are 179 for 5 with 1.0 overs remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

179 for 5, from 19 overs.

Batting

  1. Smith c Rutherford b Shepherd; 38 runs, 20 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 190.00
  2. Duckett c Hope b Shepherd; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
  3. Buttler (wk) lbw b A Joseph; 96 runs, 59 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 162.71
  4. Brook (c) b Chase; 6 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
  5. Banton lbw b Russell; 3 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
  6. Bethell not out; 22 runs, 22 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  7. Jacks not out; 1 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

12 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 10 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Dawson
  • Carse
  • Rashid
  • Potts

Fall of Wickets

  • Ben Duckett at 16 for 1, from 1.3 overs
  • Jamie Smith at 95 for 2, from 7.6 overs
  • Harry Brook at 104 for 3, from 9.2 overs
  • Tom Banton at 116 for 4, from 11.4 overs
  • Jos Buttler at 176 for 5, from 18.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Holder: 3overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.66.
  2. Shepherd: 4overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.25.
  3. A Joseph: 4overs, 0 maidens, 51 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 12.75.
  4. Russell: 2overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 12.50.
  5. Motie: 4overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.25.
  6. Chase: 2overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • Umpire: Graham Lloyd
  • TV umpire: Russell Warren
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers