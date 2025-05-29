24 from 4b byes, 7lb legbyes, 3nb noballs, 10w wides.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 100.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 42.86

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 33.33

c Chase b A Joseph

c Chase b A Joseph ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 162.50

c Hope b Greaves

c Hope b Greaves ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 154.72

c Hope b Seales

c Hope b Seales ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 115.62

c Forde b Seales

c Forde b Seales ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 128.89

c Carty b Seales

c Carty b Seales ;

Brook (c)

Brook (c)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 87.69

c Hope b Seales

c Hope b Seales ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 125.00

c Chase b Greaves

c Chase b Greaves ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 154.17

c King b A Joseph

c King b A Joseph ;

400 for -8, from 50 overs.

Jamie Smith at 64 for 1, from 6.6 overs 64-1 (Jamie Smith, 6.6 ov)

Ben Duckett at 137 for 2, from 19.1 overs 137-2 (Ben Duckett, 19.1 ov)

Joe Root at 188 for 3, from 26.6 overs 188-3 (Joe Root, 26.6 ov)

Harry Brook at 221 for 4, from 30.6 overs 221-4 (Harry Brook, 30.6 ov)

Jos Buttler at 287 for 5, from 40.2 overs 287-5 (Jos Buttler, 40.2 ov)

Will Jacks at 385 for 6, from 47.3 overs 385-6 (Will Jacks, 47.3 ov)

Jamie Overton at 391 for 7, from 48.2 overs 391-7 (Jamie Overton, 48.2 ov)