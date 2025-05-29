 Skip to content

Match summary

West Indies in England

1st ODI / Birmingham

England 400 for 8. West Indies are batting, 38 for 2, from 6.1 overs.

West Indies need 363 runs to win from 43.5 overs with 8 wickets remaining.

West Indies 1st innings

Total

38 for 2, from 6.1 overs.

Batting

  1. King c Buttler b Carse; 10 runs, 14 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 71.43
  2. Greaves c Brook b Mahmood; 4 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.00
  3. Carty not out; 10 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
  4. Hope (c, wk) not out; 11 runs, 6 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 183.33

Extras

3 from 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Jangoo
  • Chase
  • Andrew
  • Forde
  • Motie
  • A Joseph
  • Seales

Fall of Wickets

  • Justin Greaves at 8 for 1, from 2.3 overs
  • Brandon King at 17 for 2, from 3.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Mahmood: 3.1overs, 1 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.05.
  2. Carse: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.

Match details

  • Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Martin Saggers
  • TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Graham Lloyd