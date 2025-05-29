Match summary
West Indies in England
1st ODI / Birmingham
England 400 for 8. West Indies 38 for 2, from 6.1 overs.
West Indies need 363 runs to win from 43.5 overs with 8 wickets remaining.
West Indies 1st innings
Total
38 for 2, from 6.1 overs.
Batting
- King c Buttler b Carse; 10 runs, 14 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 71.43
- Greaves c Brook b Mahmood; 4 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.00
- Carty not out; 10 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
- Hope (c, wk) not out; 11 runs, 6 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 183.33
Extras
3 from 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- Jangoo
- Chase
- Andrew
- Forde
- Motie
- A Joseph
- Seales
Fall of Wickets
- Justin Greaves at 8 for 1, from 2.3 overs
- Brandon King at 17 for 2, from 3.5 overs
Bowling
- Mahmood: 3.1overs, 1 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.05.
- Carse: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
Match details
- Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Martin Saggers
- TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Graham Lloyd