Match summary

West Indies in England

3rd ODI / The Oval

England Yet to bat. West Indies are batting, 151 for 6, from 26 overs.

West Indies are 151 for 6 with 14.0 overs remaining.

West Indies 1st innings

Total

151 for 6, from 26 overs.

Batting

  1. King c Bethell b Potts; 16 runs, 20 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.00
  2. Lewis c Smith b Carse; 8 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  3. Carty b Rashid; 29 runs, 35 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 82.86
  4. Hope (c, wk) c Carse b Mahmood; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  5. Rutherford not out; 69 runs, 67 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 102.99
  6. Greaves c Duckett b Rashid; 12 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  7. Chase c Root b Rashid; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  8. Motie not out; 11 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 137.50

Extras

6 from 1 legbyes, 5 wides.

Yet to bat

  • A Joseph
  • S Joseph
  • Seales

Fall of Wickets

  • Evin Lewis at 20 for 1, from 3.5 overs
  • Brandon King at 27 for 2, from 5.6 overs
  • Shai Hope at 28 for 3, from 6.2 overs
  • Keacy Carty at 90 for 4, from 17.2 overs
  • Justin Greaves at 121 for 5, from 21.2 overs
  • Roston Chase at 121 for 6, from 21.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Mahmood: 6overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.16.
  2. Carse: 5overs, 1 maidens, 31 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.20.
  3. Potts: 6overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.83.
  4. Jacks: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.
  5. Rashid: 5overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.60.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: The Kia Oval, Kennington
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Martin Saggers
  • TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Graham Lloyd