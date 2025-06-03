Match summary
West Indies in England
3rd ODI / The Oval
England Yet to bat. West Indies 151 for 6, from 26 overs.
West Indies are 151 for 6 with 14.0 overs remaining.
West Indies 1st innings
Total
151 for 6, from 26 overs.
Batting
- King c Bethell b Potts; 16 runs, 20 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.00
- Lewis c Smith b Carse; 8 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Carty b Rashid; 29 runs, 35 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 82.86
- Hope (c, wk) c Carse b Mahmood; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Rutherford not out; 69 runs, 67 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 102.99
- Greaves c Duckett b Rashid; 12 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Chase c Root b Rashid; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Motie not out; 11 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 137.50
Extras
6 from 1 legbyes, 5 wides.
Yet to bat
- A Joseph
- S Joseph
- Seales
Fall of Wickets
- Evin Lewis at 20 for 1, from 3.5 overs
- Brandon King at 27 for 2, from 5.6 overs
- Shai Hope at 28 for 3, from 6.2 overs
- Keacy Carty at 90 for 4, from 17.2 overs
- Justin Greaves at 121 for 5, from 21.2 overs
- Roston Chase at 121 for 6, from 21.3 overs
Bowling
- Mahmood: 6overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.16.
- Carse: 5overs, 1 maidens, 31 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.20.
- Potts: 6overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.83.
- Jacks: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.
- Rashid: 5overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.60.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: The Kia Oval, Kennington
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Martin Saggers
- TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Graham Lloyd